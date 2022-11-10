All eyes of golf fans are on Cairo to follow the Asian International Series

CAIRO -10 November 2022: For the first time in history some of the best Golfers in the world arrived in Egypt to take part in the International Series.

The largest international championship for golf professionals takes place between 10 and 13 November at Madinaty Golf Club in Cairo with the participation of 120 players from 40 different nations.

“I didn’t know there a nearly 80 golf courses in Egypt and it has probably been Overlooked for too long and it’s nice to be adding new destinations not only to my calendar but in general for professional golf. The Tour is planting the seed this week, it’s nice to be part of it.” Austrian golfer, Bernd Wiesberger, said.

The tournament will be broadcast live to millions of golf fans around the world via the official platforms of the International Golf Federation.

The Austrian added “The course is in brilliant condition. Even though the fairways are quite wide you want to make sure you get into position as the greens are quite firm, so it’s tough to stop the ball,”

The Egyptian Golf Federation and the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism arranged a pre-tournament visit to the world-famous Giza Pyramids, giving the Golfers an extraordinary chance to learn about the ancient history of the iconic site.

Egyptian golfer Issa Abouelela accompanied his teammates, Sihwan Kim from the USA, Canada’s Richard T. Lee and South Korea’s Jeunghun Wang during their visit to the Pyramids.

“It is an honor to represent my country in such an important event and to compete with some of the best Golfers in the world.” Issa Abouelela stated.