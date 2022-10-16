All eyes are on the Golden State Warriors as the season begins

In the first edition of our regular season NBA Power Rankings for 2022-23, all eyes are squarely on the Golden State Warriors.

The 2022-23 NBA regular season is less than two days away. The excitement continues to grow as every team in the league prepares for the new season to begin. Despite that optimism in the air, you can’t help but wonder how the Golden State Warriors will react to the scrutiny that they’ve faced over the last 10 days.

They’ve found themselves under a bit of a microscope after an altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole became public. Now, all eyes will be on this team heading into the start of the regular season.

The first installment of our NBA Power Rankings

Warriors aside, the first few games will give us an early insight into what we can expect to see this season. While it’s impossible to make fair assumptions after just the first few games, it’s a practice that we’ve all gotten used to – and will continue to be the case.

In anticipation of the regular season, we begin this week with the first regular season installment of our NBA Power Rankings.

It’s the Warriors at the top, as you would expect for a Defending champion, but there are many teams hot on their trail.