All eyes are on newcomers, but don’t forget about the Returners

All-Big Ten guard Sara Scalia announced her transfer to Indiana as part of a three-player transfer class.

Indiana made three big splashes this offseason via the transfer portal: Minnesota transfer guard Sara Scalia, Oregon transfer guard Sydney Parrish and Providence transfer forward Alyssa Geary.

On paper, the newcomer trio figures to step into IU’s starting lineup from day one and use their veteran experience to help lead Indiana back atop the Big Ten. However, Teri Moren said she doesn’t want the influx of transfers to become a staple of IU’s program but rather a fall-back plan when necessary.

“We’re not interested in becoming a program that has all transfers,” Moren said. “I think we feel like we have to have a mixture of still the four-year high school kid, which we have several of those. But I think that one thing that we have seen with the transfers, it gives you immediate experience, college experience, which is always good, especially when you’re trying to build off of but also sustain the level of success that we’ve had You have to have, I think, a combination of the two, but the experience certainly matters.”

This season won’t be Indiana’s first go-around using the transfer portal, though. Prior to the 2020 season, the Hoosiers added former George Mason star guard Nicole Cardaño-Hillary via the transfer portal, a decision that ultimately gave IU the final piece necessary to form an eventual Elite Eight team.

But, of course, not all transfers are equal and not all transfers turn out to be the quick-fix that many programs hope for, which IU is no exception to. If IU’s previous track record and success rate is any indication, though, the Hoosiers believe they’ve found three ideal fits to produce almost immediately.

“We’ve had a lot of success with transfers,” Moren said. “And I think the key with all that is these kids that do decide to transfer, they want to transfer to a place where they’re gonna play and they’re gonna have an impact and a significant place on their team.”

One player who Moren was specifically high on at IU’s media day was Scalia, who led the Big Ten in three-point shooting last season at Minnesota. And it’s easy to see why Scalia and Indiana might be the perfect fit, as the Hoosiers’ Kryptonite for much of last season was their lack of consistent outside shooting, a skill that Scalia has thrived with in three seasons at Minnesota.

“Sara came into (Assembly) Hall last year and stuck seven three(-pointers) on us. So we know that she likes this gym, and she’s she’s told me that,” Moren said with a laugh. “So we’re excited, certainly, about her firepower. And a year ago, she was one of the best three point shooters in the country. So I think she’s gonna fit in really well.”

But coming from a Golden Gopher’s program that hasn’t experienced nearly the same success as the Hoosiers in recent seasons, Scalia will have to adapt quickly to Indiana’s unique style of play. That means defense, defense, and more defense.

Although Scalia’s Offensive prowess and previous production should provide IU with an immediate scoring option, it’s her abilities on the defensive end that has Moren and IU’s coaching staff most intrigued. Instead of letting her previous Habits at Minnesota bleed into her time at IU so far, Moren said Scalia has fully bought into IU’s Philosophy on both ends of the court.

“One of the things that we were curious about was how interested she would be in defending, because that’s such a huge part of who we are,” Moren said. “And she’s been a very interested defender for us and she’s probably been better than what we thought she would be, which is good.”

Ultimately, there might be some growing pains early in the season as the Hoosiers try to integrate the newcomers with the returners, but given the experience and proven skillsets of the transfers, the transition may turn out to be more seamless than expected.

And if nothing else, you can bet Scalia, Parrish and Geary all understand the bar that has been set at Indiana.

“Sara and Alyssa, they’re vets, they’re experienced, they understand the expectations, they understand the level of success we’ve enjoyed,” Moren said. “And so I think, more than anything, it’s in the recruiting process that we talked about, the expectations, the standards.”