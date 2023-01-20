All Elite Sports Complex in Oak Harbor bats a thousand in Oak Harbor

OAK HARBOR − Ashley Damschroder has a passion for sports that extends far beyond the field. She started playing softball when she was 8 years old and never stopped.

She played through high school and then as a collegiate student at Tiffin University. In 2022, she earned a Master’s degree in Athletic management.

Now she wants to share that passion with local youth.

It is Nov. 5, Damschroder opened the doors to her new business, All Elite Sports Complex, a 4,000-square-foot fully turfed and netted facility where softball and baseball players can train in hitting, fielding and pitching. The facility can be rented by individuals or teams.

“We mainly focus on baseball and softball. We do some conditioning classes, and we’ll eventually add soccer,” Damschroder said.

Damschroder has long dreamed of owning a sports facility, and she shared that dream with Mike and Shawna Shadoan, owners of Radiant Windows in Oak Harbor, during a casual conversation while Damschroder was training their children.

“Last year, they reached out to me and said they had a building,” Damschroder said.

Damschroder didn’t expect her dream to become reality so quickly, but the Shadoans opened the door for her.

“They offered to financially back the project, so I had nothing to lose,” Damschroder said.

The complex already offers winter sports camps

All Elite Sports Complex has already made an impact on local youth athletes. This winter, the complex hosted baseball and softball camps with pro athletes Haylie Wagner and Sierra Romera. The Terra State Community College baseball team Hosted a camp, and the Terra team will begin training at All Elite for its own upcoming season in the near future.

“Our biggest clients are travel ball teams,” Damschroder said.

Upcoming events include Weekly Clinics offered every Tuesday evening through Feb. 14. The Camps are coached by current and former Collegiate Athletes and focus on swing mechanics and skill development. Cost is $120 for the five-week session.

Individual, 55-minute baseball and softball Lessons cost $40.

All Elite Sports Complex is available to rent by individuals and teams. The entire complex can be reserved for $100 per hour, or customers can rent one of four individual Lanes for $40 per hour. Team rates are available.

Parties are available and include various games and an inflatable TV screen

Two-hour team bonding parties that include use of facility amenities plus Dodgeball and kickball cost $200. Overnight parties cost $400 and include full use of the facility, whiffle ball, dodgeball, kickball and use of an inflatable TV screen. Guests are welcome to bring sleeping bags and sleep on the turf.

Damschroder is excited her love of sports has created the opportunity to provide local athletes with the extra training that can help them excel.

“This is my passion, and I want to bring this to the youth of our area and beyond, if possible,” she said.

All Elite Sports Complex is at 712 N. Locust St. For more information, call 419-607-9484 or visit www.allelitesportscomplex.com.

