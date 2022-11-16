All-district volleyball honors handed out | News, Sports, Jobs

A number of area players were named to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association all-district volleyball team, the IGCA announced recently.

In Class 4A, Humboldt’s Addie Thompson and Livvy Becker were joined by Webster City’s Alley Odland and Reese Casey on the West team.

From 3A, Algona’s A’Lailah Perry and Lexie Lane of Clarion-Goldfield/Dows made the Central squad, while in 2A, Manson Northwest Webster’s Emily Goodner and Olivia Sturgis were on the Central.

Also in 2A, South Central Calhoun’s Riley Batta and Keira Hammen, Emmetsburg’s Emma Auten, East Sac County’s Kate Vondrak and North Union’s Libby Stevens were selected to the Northwest team.

Claiming 1A honors were Audi Crooks and Molly Joyce for the North Central team, while the Northwest Squad featured Newell-Fonda’s Kierra Jungers, Kinzee Hinders, Mary Walker and Mia Walker, along with Kierstin Montag from West Bend-Mallard.

Also, Newell-Fonda’s Marilyn Murra was named district Coach of the year after leading the Mustangs to a Twin Lakes Conference title and regional Championship game.

Odland was third in 4A in digs and finished 16th in the entire state in the category. She was also 34th in aces and served at 95 percent for the season, missing just 18 serves on 359 attempts.

Casey finished the year 12th in blocks and 38th in kills, while Thompson was in the Top-43 in kills.

Sturgis ranked fourth in 2A in blocks with and Goodner was 14th in kills, while Sturgis was 37th. Hammen, a senior, was 10th in 2A in blocks and Batta was 13th in kills.

Lane was 12th in 3A in Kills and Perry was 24th.

Crooks, who confirmed her commitment to Iowa State to play basketball recently, ranked 14th in 1A in total blocks and was in the Top-40 for kills. Joyce was in the Top-42 in aces and served at 88 percent.

Montag, a junior, was 12th in 1A in kills.