All-County Volleyball released | The Stokes News

With area high school coaches and local media support, The Stokes Newshas selected the 2022 All-County Volleyball Team.

The team features two players making the Squad for a third time, six for a second time, and six newcomers.

South Stokes’ Sydney Mounce and Madison Wilson have been selected for a third time.

Mounce is a three-time Northwest All-Conference selection and just signed to extend her college volleyball career with Averett University. She recorded 302 kills with a hitting percentage of .241. Mounce had 20 aces in 74 serving attempts and recorded 122 digs, and 20 blocks.

Wilson was named Northwest 1A Honor Mention after being named All-Conference during her sophomore and junior campaigns. She had 48 aces in 228 serve attempts, 310 digs, and 24 assists. Wilson signed her NLT to play softball at Lenoir-Rhyne.

Making the list for a second time was West Stokes’ Addison Burcham, Cameron Ring, Ellie Nelson, Jessica Beasley, Presley Barker, and South Stokes’ Tatumn Brim.

Burcham led the Wildcats with 218 kills with a hitting percentage of .341; Ring led the team with 371 digs and had 52 aces in 256 serve attempts; Nelson had 101 kills from the middle, 48 aces, 50 digs, and 25 blocks; Beasley led the team with 31 blocks and had 118 kills and 121 digs; Barker got career assists 1,000 in two seasons, and had 159 digs, and 80 aces; and Brim recorded 264 digs and collected 27 aces with a serving percentage of 92.6.

Burcham, Ring, Beasley, and Barker were selected Midstate 2A All-Conference and Nelson was Honorable Mention.

First time members were: West Stokes Cameron Bowles, South Stokes Addison Flynt and Sydney Patterson, and North Stokes’ Athletes Alexis Dalton, Lexie Knight, and Carolina Mabe.

Dalton was selected Northwest 1A All-Conference and Bowles, Flynt, Knight, and Mabe were announced as Honorable mention in their respective conferences. Patterson was selected to the Northwest All-Tournament Team.

West Stokes was 3-1 against county teams and finished its season at 17-9 with a second place finish in the Midstate Conference behind McMichael, who claimed the school’s first state championship two weeks ago.

South Stokes was 3-1 during county games and got hot towards the end of the season winning six of its last eight games. The Sauras bowed out in the third round of the state 1A Playoffs against Mountain Island Charter School.

North Stokes was 0-4 against South and West Stokes. The Vikings completed the season for first-year Coach Kierston Garner’s at 6-15.

Burcham, Ring, Beasley, Barker, Bowles, Patterson, Knight, and Mabe will return next season for their respected teams.

