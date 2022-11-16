All-County Golf released | The Stokes News

With the help of area coaches, The Stokes News has released the 2022 All-County Girls’ Golf Team.

Making the list for a fourth time is West Stokes’ Kirstyn Page.

She is a four-time conference Golfer of the Year, two in the Western Piedmont Athletic 2A Conference and two in the Mid-State 2A Conference. She led her team to four consecutive conference titles and only lost one conference match in her four years. Page earned a silver medal in the 1A/2A Central Regionals this year, her highest finish in a regional tournament. She is a four-time state qualifier and finished ninth this year. Page has been recognized as a two-time Best of Prep award winner for the best female golfer in the Stokes, Surry, Yadkin, East Wilkes, and Carroll County newspaper reading areas.

South Stokes’ Haley Tyndall is now a two-time All-County golfer. She made her mark this year by earning the Northwest 1A Golfer of the Year with a 46 in the conference tournament. The sophomore has only played organized golf for one year and finished 13th in the 1A/2A Central Regionals. Tyndall had a solid showing at the state championships with a 20th place finish in the field of 78 competitors.

The last two golfers were West Stokes’ Anna Jacobson and Kayla Fincher. Both earned Mid-State All-Conference with their performance in the league tournament. Jacobson missed the state championships by seven strokes after shooting a 118 at the Central Regionals. Jacobson averaged a 54 on nine holes and Fincher had a 59.

Tyndall, Jacobson, and Fincher will return for next season.

Editor’s note: North Stokes didn’t field a Women’s golf team this season.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.