All Central Wisconsin Conference – East Volleyball Team Announced

All-Central Wisconsin Conference-East Volleyball

Player of the Year: Jaelyn Sivertson Iola-Scandinavia 10.0 OH 12

Coach of the Year: Houston Kizewski-Iola-Scandinavia

First Team

Name School No. Pos. Year

Jaelyn Sivertson* Iola-Scandinavia 10.0 OH 12

Marin Hoyord Iola-Scandinavia 5.0 S 12

Reese Rogowski Wittenberg-Birnamwood 1.0 OH 12

London Metropulos* Wittenberg-Birnamwood 7.0 RH/MB 11

Lilly Betry Wittenberg-Birnamwood 4.0 S 12

Hailee Thompson Bonduel 14.0 S 11

Reilly Claassen Weyauwega-Fremont 1.0 L 12

Second Team

Amara Beaudoin Amherst 9.0 MH 10

Audrey Weier Bonduel 4.0 MH 10

Kendal Stingle Shiocton 8.0 OH 12

Jayden McCoy Weyauwega-Fremont 13.0 MB 12

Olivia Witkowski Weyauwega-Fremont 31.0 MB 10

Riley Delwiche Weyauwega-Fremont 21.0 S 10

Macy Niles Bonduel 2.0 L 12

Honorable Mention

Maddie Much Iola-Scandinavia 6.0 M 11

McKenzie Bonikowske Iola-Scandinavia 13.0 M 10

Kaysha Wilber Menominee Indian

Haley Peski Amherst 2.0 OH 12

Sara Breed Amherst 12.0 RS/S 12

Payton Foster Wittenberg-Birnamwood 2.0 S/OH 12

Kiara Deruchowski Wittenberg-Birnamwood 22.0 L/DS 12

Nakiyah Henning Bonduel 17.0 OH 12

Billie Jean Puls Shiocton 9.0 RH/S 10

Liz Pelky Shiocton 16.0 Setter 11

Olivia Sedlar Weyauwega-Fremont 6.0 OH 11

Cassandra Arndt Manawa 17.0 MH 10

Alexis Hedtke Manawa 4.0 RScOH 12

Payton Jastromski Amherst 10.0 L 12

