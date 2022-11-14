All Central Wisconsin Conference Boys Soccer Team Announced

All Central Wisconsin Conference Boys Soccer Team

Player of the Year: Drew Lewallen* Amherst CAM 25 12

Coach of the Year: Erik Linde Amherst

First Team

Name School Pos. Number Year

Luis Sandoval Newman Catholic Forward 2 10

Evan Zubke Newman Catholic Forward 9 11

Alex Martin Amherst GK 0 11

Carlos Lopez Amherst LW 10 10

Alex Edwards* Columbus Catholic Forward 7 11

Grant Olson* Columbus Catholic Mid 15 12

Charlie Moore Columbus Catholic Mid 11 11

Cy Becker Columbus Catholic Center D 22 11

Max Grabiec * Pacelli Forward 6 11

Braeden Austreng Pacelli Right back 3 12

Second Team

Zongvikeng Lee Newman Catholic Forward 7 12

Noah Martin Newman Catholic Defense/Mid 22 10

Alex Emmerich Northland Luth Midfielder 5 12

Karsten Zahrt Northland Luth Keeper 0 12

Joe Oblender Northland Luth Forward 2 10

Caleb Pinkalla Amherst RW/DM 14 12

Spencer Cohen Amherst CAM/DM 13 11

Aiden Kazda Amherst RW 20 9

Brandon Lang Columbus Catholic Center D 25 12

Lucas Kreklau Columbus Catholic Goalie 0 11

Sam Grabiec Pacelli Midfield 4 10

Jacob Hasler Pacelli Left wing 18 12

Honorable Mention

Nolyn Lindner Newman Catholic Defense/Mid 5 10

Jack Varline Newman Catholic Forward 12 12

Owen Reeves Newman Catholic Goalie 4 10

Shayden Abbott-Beversdorf Amherst CB 9 9

Isaac Snyder Amherst DM 21 9

Edward Castellanos Gresham-Bowler CM 10 12

Blade Hoffman Gresham-Bowler CDM/RW 11 12

Wesley Thiex Gresham-Bowler CB 12 12

Kaidyen Zaitz Gresham-Bowler GK 21/GK 10

Cade Jansen Columbus Catholic Forward/Defense 10 9

Mira Torbey Columbus Catholic Mid 17 12

Mason Edwards Columbus Catholic Mid 16 9

Braeden Flaker Pacelli Forward/wing 9 10

Dakota Wrezinski Pacelli Center back 15 12

Tim Sackman Pacelli Goalie #1 12

