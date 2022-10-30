All Bruins UCLA Football Players of the Game: Week 9 vs. Stanford

Bouncing back with a win over the Cardinal, the Bruins were raised up by some stellar performances at the Rose Bowl.

Well. 12 UCLA football (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) blew out Stanford (3-5, 1-5 Pac-12) on Saturday, walking away with a 38-13 win. Taking a look at each unit individually, here are the three student-athletes who have earned the All Bruins UCLA Football Players of the Game awards.

Offensive Player of the Game: RB Zach Charbonnet

Charbonnet just made a pretty strong case that he is the best running back in the country, let alone with the Pac-12.

