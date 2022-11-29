All-Big 12 Volleyball Awards Announced

Texas’ Logan Eggleston (Player), Zoe Fleck (Libero), Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres (Setter) and Jerritt Elliott (Coach) along with Baylor’s Averi Carlson (Freshman) procured individual Accolades to highlight the 2022 All-Big 12 Volleyball honors. Eggleston and Carlson were unanimous selections. The Awards were selected by the league’s head coaches, who were not permitted to vote for their own institution.

Eggleston joins former Longhorn Haley Eckerman (2012-14) and Nebraska’s Sarah Pavan (2005-07) as the only student-athletes to win Big 12 Player of the Year three times. The 2021 VolleyballMag.com National Player of the Year led the Conference in both points (5.04) and kills (4.31) per set. The two-time AVCA First Team All-American ranks third in the league in service aces per set (0.41) and moved into second place in Big 12 history with 196 career service aces, just nine behind Baylor’s Taylor Barnes (2006-09). Eggleston ranks eighth all-time among Conference players with 1,833 kills. The 2020 Big 12 Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year earned two Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week Awards this season and led Texas to a 6-0 mark against ranked teams. This marks the 14th time a UT player has received the award.

Fleck finished third in digs per set (4.42) in the Conference and anchored a Texas defense that had the lowest opponent hitting percentage in the Big 12 (.174). The two-time Pac-12 Libero of the Year earned three Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week titles after transferring to Texas and became the first Longhorn to win Big 12 Libero of the Year.

Ka’aha’aina-Torres led the Big 12 with 11.55 assists per set and helped the Longhorns finish the regular season with the highest hitting percentage in the Nation (.337). The Honolulu native had the highest assist total in a single match by a Big 12 player this year, registering 62 in five sets against Iowa State. The senior is the second UT player to win Setter of the Year and the first since Jhenna Gabriel in 2020. The Utah transfer won one Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week award during the season.

Carlson finished second in assists per set (10.75) in the Big 12 and played in all 29 of Baylor’s matches. The 2022 Preseason Big 12 Freshman of the Year was named Big 12 Rookie of the Week five times, the most of any player this season and tied for third all-time. The top-ranked setter of the 2022 recruiting class is the third BU player to acquire the accolade and the first since Yossiana Pressley in 2017.

Elliott takes home his ninth Big 12 Coach of the Year Honor and is the first to win the award three consecutive times. He guided the Longhorns to a 15-1 mark in league play and a current 22-1 overall record in his 22nd season on the Forty Acres. Texas was the top-ranked team in all eight RPI rankings during the season and collected a conference-record sixth consecutive Big 12 title while earning the top seed in the NCAA Tournament. Elliott holds the lead for all-time wins in Big 12 matches (336).

15 student-athletes were named to the All-Big 12 First Team while nine were selected to the Second Team. Six freshmen were chosen to the All-Big 12 Rookie Team. The six Longhorns on the First Team is a conference record for the number of players on the First Team by one school.

A full list of honors can be found here.

