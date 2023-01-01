All-American Punter Tory Taylor announces he’ll return to Iowa

NASHVILLE– Tory Taylor put together a masterclass performance on Saturday inside Nissan Stadium. Entering today, there was a strong chance he could be kicking in this same stadium, but at the professional level. Taylor had other ideas. Shortly following Iowa’s 21-0 win over Kentucky, Taylor announced that he would be returning to the Hawkeyes for one more year.

“I had conversations with a lot of the coaches, my parents and although the time may be right to leave, it’s just in my best interest– and yeah, I will be coming back next year,” Taylor said. “Just really looking forward to it. It’s going to be a special year. We’ve kind of got a young group. We’re obviously bringing in a pretty special quarterback and a couple of transfers. I really think this team can go far and I want to be part of it.”

“There’s a couple things I want to tweak with my game, so to answer your question, had you asked me a month ago, I was probably 85/15 toward leaving, but there’s no harm done in coming back. Really excited and it’s going to be another great year.”

Taylor finished Saturday’s game punting the ball eight times for a total of 386 yards. Six of the eight punts were inside the 15-yard line.

Taylor was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the conference media and third team by Big Ten coaches. Taylor handled all punting duties throughout the season, averaging 45.1 yards on 74 punts, with a long of 70 yards during the regular season. Taylor has placed 32 punts inside the 20 with just 11 touchbacks. He has 22 punts of 50 yards or more, while opponents are averaging just 3.7 yards on 18 returns.

“I tell Tory all the time that I feel like he’s the best punter in the country,” Iowa special teams Coordinator LeVar Woods previously said. “I don’t think I’m misspeaking when I say that. I know there are some people that are punting in different elements, different conditions, not much wind; altitude changes.”

“You see some of these gaudy numbers from different conferences. But if you’re punting in the Big Ten — the wind changes from quarter to quarter in our conference. You watch Tory between TV breaks go out there (to check), has the wind changed? Has it been adjusted? Those are not easy things to do for a punter or a kicker. It’s like playing golf. Your shot gets changed.”

Taylor was named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week following his performance in wins over South Dakota State and Rutgers.

SIGNING DAY SPECIAL: You can get an annual membership for 50% off. Take advantage now and be the first to know everything going on regarding Iowa football, basketball, and recruiting! Click Here!