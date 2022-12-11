All 5 starters reach double figures in win over Cal

Butler ended the nonconference portion of its season in style, cruising to a dominant 82-58 win over winless Cal (0-11).

The Dawgs (8-3) have a week off before they face their toughest opponent of the season, unbeaten No. 5-ranked UConn at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Here’s three reasons why Butler defeated Cal.

Balanced scoring, starters still shoulder load

Dec 10, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Eric Hunter Jr. (2) and guard Simas Lukosius (41) react during the second half against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion.

Butler controlled the game throughout and the Golden Bears rarely threatened. The Dawgs led by as much as 30 and they never let their foot off the gas. Butler never lets up because it can’t.

Injuries force Butler to keep his rotation extremely short. The Dawgs rely on their starters more than just one team in the Nation (Notre Dame). Even with a big lead, Butler’s starters all played at least 25 minutes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button