All 30 NBA teams expected to have a Scouting presence at Indiana today

All 30 NBA teams are expected to have a Scouting presence today at Indiana’s game against North Carolina in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge.

The 10th-ranked Hoosiers (6-0) host No. 18 North Carolina (5-2) at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (9:15 p.m., ESPN).

Last year, North Carolina made the national championship game before falling to Kansas. Indiana returned to the NCAA Tournament after a five-year drought, making the field in Mike Woodson’s first year as head coach.

North Carolina has the third-most NCAA basketball titles with six, while Indiana is tied with Duke for the fourth-most with five.

Several of the NBA Scouts expected to be in attendance tonight have Indiana connections.

Among them are Ryan Carr of the Indiana Pacers, David George of the Detroit Pistons and Jared Jeffries of the Denver Nuggets.

Carr and George were IU student managers under Bob Knight, and obviously Jeffries is an IU All-American who led the Hoosiers to the 2002 Final Four.

Other NBA teams with Scouts planning to attend the game include the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, Charlotte Hornets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings, Portland Trailblazers, Utah Jazz, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets.

Jalen Hood-Schifino dribbles the ball in a win over Bethune-Cookman on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

The two Indiana players mentioned most regarding NBA interest are the 6-foot-5 freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and 6-foot-9 senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis.

NBA teams use in-person looks to Scout not only players currently on their radar, but also to get a baseline on players who might be on the Radar down the road.

The two North Carolina mentioned most in NBA mock drafts are guard Caleb Love and center Armando Bacot. RJ Davis also has potential as well.

IU previously had a pro day for NBA Scouts earlier this fall at Assembly Hall. Already this season, every NBA franchise has been to campus at IU to check out the IU players.

Hood-Schifino was the standout on IU’s pro day, according to what NBA Scouts told Peegs.com.

“He was impressive,” one NBA Scout told Peegs.com. “He has a great frame and NBA physical tools. Plays with a good poise about him and seemed like a good decision maker.

“If he continues to develop, he has a good chance at being a first-round pick.”

