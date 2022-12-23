All 2023 USGA Venues including Pebble Beach, the Old Course, Pinehurst

The USGA is visiting some of the best golf courses in the world in 2023.

Not only are the men headed to Los Angeles Country Club for the US Open, but the women are visiting the Monterey Peninsula and Pebble Beach Golf Links for the first time ever for the US Women’s Open.

The Walker Cup heads to the Old Course at St. Andrews and for the second year in a row, the Adaptive Open will be played at Pinehurst.

The first one on the schedule is the Latin America Amateur (Jan. 12-15) while the year ends in Abu Dhabi at the World Amateur Team Championship (Oct. 18-21).

See the full 2023 USGA schedule below.