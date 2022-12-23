All 2023 USGA Venues including Pebble Beach, the Old Course, Pinehurst

The USGA is visiting some of the best golf courses in the world in 2023.

Not only are the men headed to Los Angeles Country Club for the US Open, but the women are visiting the Monterey Peninsula and Pebble Beach Golf Links for the first time ever for the US Women’s Open.

The Walker Cup heads to the Old Course at St. Andrews and for the second year in a row, the Adaptive Open will be played at Pinehurst.

The first one on the schedule is the Latin America Amateur (Jan. 12-15) while the year ends in Abu Dhabi at the World Amateur Team Championship (Oct. 18-21).

See the full 2023 USGA schedule below.

Location: Grand Reserve Golf Club — Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Dates: Jan. 12-15

The 17th hole of The Home Course as seen on June 26th, 2022 in Dupont, WA. (USGA/Kirk H. Owens)

Location: The Home Course—DuPont, Washington

Dates: May 13-17

Kiawah Island’s River Club (Courtesy)

Location: Kiawah Island Club (Cassique and River Courses) — Kiawah Island, South Carolina

Dates: May 20-24

Los Angeles Country Club

Los Angeles Country Club’s North Course (Courtesy of LACC)

Location: The Los Angeles Country Club

Dates: June 15-18

The par-3 16th hole at SentryWorld is the “flower hole.”

Location: SentryWorld — Stevens Point, Wisconsin

Dates: June 29 – July 2

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2022

A view of the seventh green during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on Feb. 04, 2022, in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Location: Pebble Beach Golf Links — Pebble Beach, California

Dates: July 6-9

Eisenhower Golf Club (Air Force)

Location: United States Air Force Academy Eisenhower Golf Club (Blue Course) — Colorado Springs, Colorado

Dates: July 17-22

Douglas Shirakura and his caddy walk down the hole four fairway during the first round at the 2022 US Adaptive Open at Pinehurst Resort & CC (Course No. 6) in Village of Pinehurst, NC on Monday, July 18, 2022. (Robert Beck/ USGA)

Location: Pinehurst Resort and Country Club (Course No. 6) — Pinehurst, North Carolina

Dates: July 17-19

The 240-yard par-3 ninth at Daniel Island Club – Ralston Creek

Location: Daniel Island Club (Ralston Creek and Beresford Courses) — Charleston, South Carolina

Dates: July 24-29

Mark Lawrence Jr. plays his tee shot on the ninth tee during the first round of match play of the 2017 US Amateur at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. (Copyright USGA/JD Cuban)

Location: Bel-Air Country Club — Los Angeles

Dates: August 7-13

Cherry Hills

Well. 17 of the restored Cherry Hills Country Club in Denver (Courtesy of Cherry Hills/Brian Walters)

Location: Cherry Hills Country Club — Cherry Hills Village, Colorado, and Colorado Golf Club — Parker, Colorado

Dates: August 14-20

The eighth hole of Waverley Country Club as seen on August 2, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (USGA/Kirk H. Owens)

Location: Waverley Country Club — Portland, Oregon

Dates: August 24-27

The third hole from Martis Camp Golf Course as seen on July 19, 2022, in Truckee, Calif. (USGA/Kirk H. Owens)

Location: Martis Camp Club — Truckee, California

Dates: August 26-31

Well. 12 at St. Andrews’ Old Course

Location: Old Course at St. Andrews — St. Andrews, Scotland

Dates: Sept. 2-3

The 16th hole as seen at Sleepy Hollow Country Club in Scarborough, New York on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (Copyright USGA/Fred Vuich)

Location: Sleepy Hollow Country Club — Scarborough, New York, and Fenway Golf Club — Scarsdale, New York

Dates: Sept. 9-14

The 17th hole as seen at the Stonewall North Course in Elverson, Pennsylvania on Monday, May 23, 2022. (Copyright USGA/Fred Vuich)

Location: Stonewall (North Course) — Elverson, Pennsylvania

Dates: Sept. 9-14

The ninth hole of Troon Country Club as seen on April 27, 2022, in Scottsdale, Arizona. (USGA/Kirk H. Owens)

Location: Troon Country Club — Scottsdale, Arizona

Dates: Sept. 30 – October 5

Tommy Fleetwood plays his second shot on the 18th at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

Location: Abu Dhabi Golf Club — Abu Dhabi, UAE

Dates: October 18-21

Location: Abu Dhabi Golf Club — Abu Dhabi, UAE

Dates: October 25-28

