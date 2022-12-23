All 2023 USGA Venues including Pebble Beach, the Old Course, Pinehurst
The USGA is visiting some of the best golf courses in the world in 2023.
Not only are the men headed to Los Angeles Country Club for the US Open, but the women are visiting the Monterey Peninsula and Pebble Beach Golf Links for the first time ever for the US Women’s Open.
The Walker Cup heads to the Old Course at St. Andrews and for the second year in a row, the Adaptive Open will be played at Pinehurst.
The first one on the schedule is the Latin America Amateur (Jan. 12-15) while the year ends in Abu Dhabi at the World Amateur Team Championship (Oct. 18-21).
See the full 2023 USGA schedule below.
Location: Grand Reserve Golf Club — Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
Dates: Jan. 12-15
Location: The Home Course—DuPont, Washington
Dates: May 13-17
Location: Kiawah Island Club (Cassique and River Courses) — Kiawah Island, South Carolina
Dates: May 20-24
Location: The Los Angeles Country Club
Dates: June 15-18
Location: SentryWorld — Stevens Point, Wisconsin
Dates: June 29 – July 2
Location: Pebble Beach Golf Links — Pebble Beach, California
Dates: July 6-9
Location: United States Air Force Academy Eisenhower Golf Club (Blue Course) — Colorado Springs, Colorado
Dates: July 17-22
Location: Pinehurst Resort and Country Club (Course No. 6) — Pinehurst, North Carolina
Dates: July 17-19
Location: Daniel Island Club (Ralston Creek and Beresford Courses) — Charleston, South Carolina
Dates: July 24-29
Location: Bel-Air Country Club — Los Angeles
Dates: August 7-13
Location: Cherry Hills Country Club — Cherry Hills Village, Colorado, and Colorado Golf Club — Parker, Colorado
Dates: August 14-20
Location: Waverley Country Club — Portland, Oregon
Dates: August 24-27
Location: Martis Camp Club — Truckee, California
Dates: August 26-31
Location: Old Course at St. Andrews — St. Andrews, Scotland
Dates: Sept. 2-3
Location: Sleepy Hollow Country Club — Scarborough, New York, and Fenway Golf Club — Scarsdale, New York
Dates: Sept. 9-14
Location: Stonewall (North Course) — Elverson, Pennsylvania
Dates: Sept. 9-14
Location: Troon Country Club — Scottsdale, Arizona
Dates: Sept. 30 – October 5
Location: Abu Dhabi Golf Club — Abu Dhabi, UAE
Dates: October 18-21
Location: Abu Dhabi Golf Club — Abu Dhabi, UAE
Dates: October 25-28
