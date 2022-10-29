Aliyah Zantt named Columbus Academy girls basketball Coach

Aliyah Zantt, who played basketball at Reynoldsburg and Xavier, has been named Coach of the Columbus Academy girls program.

Zantt replaced Ashar Harris, who guided the Vikings for one season. Athletics director Jason Singleton named Zantt as the Coach Oct. 25, a day after the program held its first practice.

“The school decided to go in a different direction,” Singleton said.

Zantt hopes to bring stability to the program. She is the fifth head coach since she became the junior varsity coach in the 2017-18 season.

“The transition with the kids and the parents has been pretty smooth,” Zantt said. “They already know who I am. They’re very familiar with the coaching staff and, because of that, I’ve kept continuity with everyone. I hope to be that stability point for them.

