Aliyah Zantt named Columbus Academy girls basketball Coach

Aliyah Zantt, who played basketball at Reynoldsburg and Xavier, has been named Coach of the Columbus Academy girls program.

Zantt replaced Ashar Harris, who guided the Vikings for one season. Athletics director Jason Singleton named Zantt as the Coach Oct. 25, a day after the program held its first practice.

“The school decided to go in a different direction,” Singleton said.

Zantt hopes to bring stability to the program. She is the fifth head coach since she became the junior varsity coach in the 2017-18 season.

“The transition with the kids and the parents has been pretty smooth,” Zantt said. “They already know who I am. They’re very familiar with the coaching staff and, because of that, I’ve kept continuity with everyone. I hope to be that stability point for them.

“I like what we’re seeing. They’ve bought into the program. There’s still some promise moving forward.”

Zantt, 28, graduated from Reynoldsburg in 2012. She led the Raiders in scoring as a junior and senior and was named OCC-Ohio Division Player of the Year and Honorable mention all-state as a senior.

As a senior at Xavier in the 2015-16 season, Zantt averaged 10.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals.

“Mostly all the girls have played for her,” Singleton said. “It should be a good, smooth transition. She’s a very good coach. She’s very energetic and hands-on. She has lots of enthusiasm. She encourages the team. She holds them accountable. She does lots of development and the kids enjoy playing for her because they can see themselves getting better throughout the year.”

Under Harris, the Vikings finished 13-9 overall and 9-5 in the MSL-Ohio last season. Harris succeeded Heather Rakosik, who coached the Academy for two seasons after replacing JoAnne Adams and Ron McClendon, who shared coaching duties.

