Aliyah Boston learns from WNBA stars at USA Basketball training camp

COLUMBIA — Aliyah Boston is the only college player at USA Basketball’s training camp for the 2022 FIBA ​​World Cup, but the 20-year-old isn’t intimidated by the elite WNBA Talent surrounding her.

The South Carolina Women’s basketball star’s biggest hope is that her work with the national team will get her out of Dawn Staley’s conditioning workouts when she returns to Columbia.

“I feel like I’m in shape for sure, so I hope when I get back to school, whenever that is, that Coach Staley doesn’t have me doing all this running,” Boston joked. “But I definitely think it’s going to help me with my pace … and just making sure that when I’m back (playing) at school, I’m running the floor continuously.”

