Aliyah Boston And Brea Beal On Watchlist For South Carolina Basketball

Dawn Staley’s team is over two-thirds of the way through the regular season and has proven to the entire sport why they’re the defending national champions. One of the catalysts for the team’s dominant showing this year is the production they’ve seen in their senior class, including Aliyah Boston, Brea Beal, and Zia Cooke.

While Cooke has been making her impact largely on the Offensive end for the Gamecocks, being the team’s leading scorer through 20 games, Boston and Beal have predominantly affected their opponents when back on defense.

