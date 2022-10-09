Alister Mackenzie Invitational Next Up For Men’s Golf

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Santa Clara men’s golf is set to take part in their third event of the fall season on Monday and Tuesday with a turn at the Alister Mackenzie Invitational in Sonoma, Calif.

TOURNAMENT INFO

Alister Mackenzie Invitational

Monday, Oct. 10 (36 holes) – Tuesday, Oct. 11 (18 holes)

Sonoma Golf Club (Sonoma, Calif.)

Host: Cal

Par-72 | 7,082 yards

Tee Time: 8:00 am PT

Live Scoring

NOTES

This will be Santa Clara’s third of four tournaments that they will play in the fall. The Broncos started with a great outing at the USF Invitational, tying for third at 1-over 853. SCU had five newcomers finish in the top-30 of the field in the Bronco debuts. SCU then finished 10th at the Bearcat Invitational.

The nine-team field of the Alister MacKenzie Invitational includes Santa Clara, host-Cal, Dartmouth, Drexel, Harvard, Long Beach State, Minnesota, San Jose State and UC Santa Barbara.

Santa Clara’s lineup for the two-day event will be Viraj Garewal, Julien Paltrinieri, Alex Conley, Calder Overfelt and Nolan Forsman. Three other Broncos – Eugenio Bernardi, Jolo Magcalayo and Alejandro Gutierrez – will also play as individuals.

Garewal leads the team with a 71.00 stroke average after two events. He also holds the lowest 18-hole score of the young season with a 66 at the USF Invitational.

The Broncos are averaging 72.60 strokes per round as a team.

Four individuals have finished in the top-20. Garewal has the best finish on the team with a tie for sixth at the USF Invitational.

