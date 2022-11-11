Alisson should be pinned Liverpool flops up against the wall! Winners, Losers & ratings from Forest Horror show

Taiwo Awoniyi:

It had to be him, didn’t it? The Nigeria international is nothing if not resilient. They showed that during a succession of loan spells while a Liverpool player, heading to Belgium and Holland before finding a home in Berlin. He’s in Nottingham now, and days like this will ensure he feels the love forever from the fans. His goal was a poacher’s effort, the right man in the right place to convert after the ball had rebounded off the post, but it was Awoniyi who created the Chaos in the first place, his persistence forcing Joe Gomez into an error on the ball, with the Liverpool man dragging him back to concede the free-kick. The rest, as they say, is history. Awoniyi left to the loudest cheers of the afternoon soon after, his job done on a big day.

Steve Cooper:

The Liverpool connection at Forest is strong. As well as Awoniyi, there was Neco Williams, the Reds academy graduate, battling away out of position at left-back against Harvey Elliott, Mohamed Salah and Co. And then there’s the manager, a one-time youth Coach at Kirkby, now the man tasked with re-establishing the Garibaldi Reds as a top-flight club after 23 years in the wilderness. Cooper pulled a masterstroke here, his team Defending superbly, competing for every first ball, every second ball, protecting their penalty area and breaking with Menace when they could. His players, to a man, gave everything, and earned their win. They needed their goalkeeper at the end, but had it not been for Liverpool’s, Forest might have added extra gloss to the scoreline. As it is, 1-0 is more than enough.

Alisson Becker:

If Liverpool’s goalkeeper has anything about him, he’ll have been pinning a few of his teammates up against the dressing room wall after this. After all, if he can do his job to the best of his abilities, why can’t the rest? The Brazilian is the only starter – the possible exception of Elliott aside – to emerge with any credit here, an all-too-familiar tale in a season of woe for Jurgen Klopp. Alisson was helpless as Forest grabbed the winner, his defense flat-footed and failing to defend a deep set-piece. The goalkeeper then reacted superbly to keep out first Brennan Johnson and then Ryan Yates, as the Premier League’s bottom club twice broke clear. He found himself in the Forest penalty area in the dying stages, and was close to converting a rebound of his own after Van Dijk’s header was saved. That Liverpool needed him to, however, says everything.