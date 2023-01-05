Aliquippa native, former Pitt star Darrelle Revis named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist

ALIQUIPPA — Darrelle Revis is one step closer to football immortality.

Revis, an Aliquippa native, who went on to star at the University of Pittsburgh before playing 11 seasons in the National Football League with the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs, was named one of 15 Finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 Wednesday night.

A star at Aliquippa from 2000-2003, Revis became one of the best players in the state and one of the top players in the country overall. While a member of the Aliquippa football team, Revis was named the 2003 Player of the Year by the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, the 2003 WPIAL Class 2A Player of the Year by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, and a member of the Post-Gazette’s Fabulous 22 for 2003.

In his senior season, Revis saved his best for last on the gridiron. In the Class @A State Championship football game, he led Aliquippa to a come-from-behind 32–27 win over Northern Lehigh by scoring five touchdowns, including three rushing touchdowns, a punt return, and the return of a blocked Northern Lehigh field goal attempt. He also completed a 39-yard pass, had a reception, and an interception in the game.

Following his time at Aliquippa, which included two straight WPIAL Class 2A basketball Championships and a WPIAL Class 2A Championship in track and field in the 4×100 relay, Revis went on to star at the University of Pittsburgh, earning first-team freshman All-American honors in 2004, before then becoming first-team All-Big East in 2005 and 2005, as well as a third-team All-American in 2006 and a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to college football’s best defensive back.

Revis’ standout moment at Pitt came in the 2006 season in the Backyard Brawl in which he returned a punt 73 yards for a touchdown, breaking several tackles along the way. The play was nominated for the “Best Play” at the 2007 ESPY Awards and was voted the College Football Play of the Year.

After a dominant 2006 season with the Panthers, Revis entered the 2007 NFL Draft and was selected 14th overall in the first round.

In six seasons with the Jets, Revis earned three First-Team All-Pro Accolades and four Pro Bowl honors, and finished as the runner-up in the Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2009 finishing behind Green Bay’s Charles Woodson.

Following the 2012 season after suffering a torn ACL, Revis was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he spent just one season. That season, Revis earned another trip to the Pro Bowl but was ultimately released by Tampa Bay, then Landing with the New England Patriots. In New England, Revis returned to his All-Pro form, earning First-Team All-Pro Accolades and another Pro Bowl trip while helping the Patriots win the Super Bowl in 2014.

Revis then returned to the Jets for two seasons in 2015 and 2016, making one trip to the Pro Bowl before wrapping up his career with a five-game stint in Kansas City.

On July 18, 2018, Revis announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons. For his career, Revis played in 145 career games (142 starts), finishing with 496 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 29 interceptions, 139 passes broken up, four forced fumbles and 12 fumble recoveries.

In total, Revis was a four time First-Team All-Pro (2009-11, 2014), earned seven trips to the Pro Bowl (2008-11, 2013-15), was named to the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team and is a member of the Jets’ Ring of Honor with Beaver Falls native Joe Namath.

One of 15 finalists, Revis now awaits word if he’s officially selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2023 when the class will be announced on February 9 at the NFL Honors.

