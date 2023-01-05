Aliquippa native, former Pitt star Darrelle Revis named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist

ALIQUIPPA — Darrelle Revis is one step closer to football immortality.

Revis, an Aliquippa native, who went on to star at the University of Pittsburgh before playing 11 seasons in the National Football League with the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs, was named one of 15 Finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 Wednesday night.

A star at Aliquippa from 2000-2003, Revis became one of the best players in the state and one of the top players in the country overall. While a member of the Aliquippa football team, Revis was named the 2003 Player of the Year by the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, the 2003 WPIAL Class 2A Player of the Year by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, and a member of the Post-Gazette’s Fabulous 22 for 2003.

Aliquippa native, former Pitt star Darrelle Revis named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist

In his senior season, Revis saved his best for last on the gridiron. In the Class @A State Championship football game, he led Aliquippa to a come-from-behind 32–27 win over Northern Lehigh by scoring five touchdowns, including three rushing touchdowns, a punt return, and the return of a blocked Northern Lehigh field goal attempt. He also completed a 39-yard pass, had a reception, and an interception in the game.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button