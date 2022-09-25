Alino Powers Dartmouth Past Men’s Soccer, 6-0

Stratford, Connecticut, senior nets first four goals to lead Big Green

HANOVER, NH (September 24, 2022) – Senior David Alino scored the first four goals, including a three-goal flurry around the hour mark, to lead Dartmouth College to a 6-0 triumph over Stonehill College in the Skyhawks first Matchup with an Ivy League opponent in its Division I era in a non-conference men’s soccer Matchup at Burnham Field this afternoon.

Highlights

Alino led Dartmouth with four goals while a freshman Fallou Ndiaye and senior George Altirs also got on the scoresheet for the Big Green.

Freshman Oskar Magnusson dished out two assists for Dartmouth.

dished out two assists for Dartmouth. Sophomores Costi Christodoulou and Dylan Buchanan combined on the shutout for Dartmouth. Christodoulou made three saves over the first 76:10 for the Big Green before yielding to Buchanan for the final 13:50.

Junior Ryan Coutu finished with seven saves in going the full 90 in goal for Stonehill.

How It Happened

Alino opened the scoring just 6:19 into the match with an unassisted Strike and his second goal of the season.

Stonehill kept Dartmouth at bay through the remainder of the half, but Alino broke the game open with a three-goal flurry around the hour mark.

His second of the afternoon in the 59 th minute was Assisted by Magnusson, before increasing the Dartmouth lead to 3-0 with another unassisted tally in the 62 n.d .

minute was Assisted by Magnusson, before increasing the Dartmouth lead to 3-0 with another unassisted tally in the 62 . Alino capped his scoring on the day less than two minutes later, closing out a Rush of three goals within the span of 5:03, Assisted by Magnusson and sophomore Christian Feed in the 64th minute, for his fifth goal of the year.

Up Next

Stonehill (2-6-0, 0-0-0 NEC) Returns to action on Thursday, when it hosts Saint Francis College of Brooklyn for its Northeast Conference opener and much awaited first home Division I contest in the program’s history at Skyhawk Field at 3 pm Dartmouth (2-2-2, 0-0-0 Ivy) hosts Princeton University next Saturday for its Ivy League opener at 4:30 pm

For the latest on Stonehill Athletics, follow the Skyhawks via social media on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.