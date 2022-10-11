Alina Ho comes through for Langley golf, which wins another state title

HARRISONBURG, Va. — For most of Monday at Heritage Oaks Golf Course, last year’s Virginia Class 6 individual champion, Josh Duangmanee, sat atop the leader board. But that changed late in the day. When the Fairfax High senior heard Langley junior Alina Ho’s score come in, he headed to the clubhouse, and the only words he could muster were, “I got smoked.”

Duangmanee was exaggerating, but Ho’s 3-under-par 67 beat him by two strokes and held up for the individual state title.

“Alina just came through, and I’m not surprised,” said Langley Coach Al Berg, pointing to Ho’s 66 at the district tournament. “She hasn’t really hit her ceiling yet.”

Ho was introduced to golf by a family friend and quickly fell in love with it. She has been playing with the Saxons for the past three years but did not qualify for states as a freshman. Three years later, Ho’s low score — which included four birdies on the last seven holes — propelled the Saxons to their seventh straight state championship.

The Saxons shot 9-over 289, finishing six strokes ahead of runner-up Kellam of Virginia Beach. South County was third at 20-over 300.

This was one of the closer state tournaments Langley has had during its dominant stretch, which Berg attributed to the challenging course. The fairways are surrounded by thick brush, making it easy for players to lose their ball and rack up strokes.

“The course didn’t lend itself to a runaway,” Berg said. “Sometimes the toughest ones are the most rewarding ones.”

Surprisingly, Ho was the only Langley golfer to finish in the top five. Senior Chase Nevins — one of only four players in Langley history to be on a state Championship Squad all four years — tied for seventh at 2-over 72.