Alicia Martinez Posts Harding Women’s Golf’s First 3-Under Round

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – Harding junior Alicia Martinez posted the first 3-under round in program history Wednesday and tied for fourth individually at the 36-hole Central Region Fall Preview, played over the last two days at Adams Pointe Golf Club.

Martinez shot 69 in Round 2, tying Brittany Marquez’s school record set at the UCO Classic during the 2013-14 season. She finished the tournament at 1-under 143 to tie another Marquez record. Marquez set the mark at the NSU Golf Classic during the 2012-13 season. Martinez collected her first top-five finish in 17 career tournaments.

Martinez’s outstanding round, which included four birdies and only one bogey, helped Harding post a 12-over 300 team score, the third-best round in program history. The Lady Bisons’ two-round score of 601 also tied the school record set at the UCO Classic during 2012-13. Harding placed sixth of 16 squads in the team standings.

Junior Brenda Sanchez tied for 18th. She shot 5-over 149, one stroke off her career-best 36-hole score.

Freshman Pilar Martinez tied for 24th, moving up three spots in the second round. She had two birdies in each round and finished at 7-over 151.

Sophomore Ines Sanchez tied for 44th at 14-over 158, and freshman Brenley Meche tied for 57th at 18-over 162.

Harding’s next action is Sept. 12-13 at the Northeastern State Women’s Classic in Tulsa, Oklahoma.