Aliaksei Protas Scores, Connor McMichael Scores 10th Goal Since Returning To Hershey, But Bears Fall To Phantoms, 5-2

Photo: Lehigh Valley Phantoms

The Hershey Bears fell to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 5-2 Wednesday night at the PPL Center in Allentown, PA. Connor McMichael scored his 10th goal since returning to Hershey and Alias ​​Protas notched his first AHL tally of the season in the loss. With the defeat, the Bears record drops to 28-10-4-1 (61 points) on the season.

LINEUP

Zach Fucale (14-7-2-1, 2.52 GAA, .900 sv%) got the start between the pipes for the visiting Bears. Sam Ersson (11-9-1-0, 2.76 GAA, .909 sv%) got the start in goal for the Phantoms. The forward lines and defensive pairs for the Bears:

Mike Vecchione – Mike Sgarbossa – Ethen Frank

Joe Snively – Connor McMichael – Henrik Borgstrom

Aliaksei Protas – Hendrix Lapierre – Garrett Pilon

Beck Malenstyn – Riley Sutter – Mason Morelli

Gabriel Carlsson – Dylan McIlrath

Aaron Ness – Bobby Nardella

Bobby Nardella – Vinny Iorio

Scratches: Henrik Rybinski (non-Covid illness), Sam Anas (abdominal surgery, out indefinitely), Kale Kessy (upper body injury), Jake Massie, Shane Gersich, Julian Napravnik, Logan Day, and Matthew Strome.

Recalls/Re-assignments: Aliaksei Protas was re-assigned to Hershey on Wednesday. The Capitals re-assigned goaltender Clay Stevenson from AHL Hershey to ECHL South Carolina on Saturday.

FIRST PERIOD

The Bears opened the scoring on a redirect from Connor McMichael (10) at 8:22 of the first period. Lucas Johansen (2) had the Lone helper. It was his first point since November.

Connor McMichael with the deflection, for his 10th of the season. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/qVjFx65dvw — Capitals Prospects (@jon_m_sorensen) February 2, 2023

And that would be it for the first frame. Shots were tied 8-8. There were no power plays.

SECOND PERIOD

The Phantoms took over the game in the second period, scoring four unanswered goals in a six-minute span to grab a 4-1 lead Midway through the middle frame.

The Phantoms tied the game early in the middle frame. Louie Belpedio (5) netted the tying marker at 6:23. Elliot Desnoyers (10) and Cooper Marody (7) had the helpers.

The Phantoms then took their first lead of the night on a power play goal from Bobby Brink (5) at 7:57. Elliot Desnoyers (11) and Cooper Marody (8) had the assists.

The Phantoms quickly made it 2-1 on a tally from Kevin Connauton (2) at 10:44 of the second period. Garrett Wilson (13) and Cooper Marody (9) had the assists.

The Phantoms made it 4-1 with a tally from Tyson Foerster (16) at 12:16. Artem Anisimov (9) and Olle Lycksell (24) had the helpers.

The period would end with the Phantoms holding a commanding 4-1 lead. The Phantoms led in shots 12-3 in the second period and 20-11 after two periods. Hershey was 0 for 1 and Lehigh Valley 1 for 2 on the power play after two periods.

THIRD PERIOD

The Bears cut the Phantoms lead in half late in the final frame. Hendrix Lapierre made a nice backhanded centering pass to Aliaksei Protas (1), who stuck the puck in mid air for the score. Hendrix Lapierre (13) and Garrett Pilon (11) had the assists.

The Viper Strikes! Hendrix Lapierre with a beautiful backhanded centering pass to Aliaksei Protas who sticks it out of the air. Bears trail 4-2 late.#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/bZTJl9fmDg — Capitals Prospects (@jon_m_sorensen) February 2, 2023

The Phantoms would add a late goal from Olle Lycksell (8) for the 5-2 final.

Shavings

AHL box score

Attendance: 5,120

This was the Bears first loss of the season to Lehigh Valley (7-1).