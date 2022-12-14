Ali Tullis, Danny Tullis Headline All-St. Tammany volleyball team | St. Tammany community news

Once again, St. Tammany Parish schools performed well on the volleyball court.

Pope John Paul II brought home the Division IV state runner-up Trophy while six area teams made the trip to the Cajundome for the state tournament.

Let’s take a look at our Fab Farmers who make up the 12-player All-St. Tammany Volleyball Team as selected by sports editor Joseph Halm.

The players are listed in alphabetical order by last name with Player of the Year and Coach of the Year listed at the end.

2022 ALL-ST. TAMMANY VOLLEYBALL TEAM

ALLY ALFONSO, Fontainebleau, outside hitter, junior

A dynamic Offensive force for the Bulldogs, the junior was an all-around player posting 439 kills, 438 digs and 45 aces en route to first-team All-District 5-I honors.

ABIGAIL BAILEY, Northlake, middle hitter, sophomore

The 6-foot-1 sophomore is a towering presence at the net and clutch hitter on the back row. Bailey racked up 396 kills, 183 digs, 64 aces and 58 blocks en route to first-team District 5-IV honors.

KAYLA BENEDIC, Pope John Paul II, outside hitter, junior

Benedic was a force on the outside for the Division IV state runners-up. She posted 471 kills, 505 digs and 56 aces as a key six rotation player for the Jaguars.

KEIRA BEVERLY, Mandeville, middle hitter, senior

Beverly took it to another level this season for the Division I quarterfinalists. The 6-foot-1 Southeastern signee posted 383 kills, 135 digs, 74 blocks and 34 aces on her way to first-team All-District 5-I honors.

LAUREL BOBROWSKI, St. Scholastica, outside hitter, junior

The District 5-II MVP for the second straight season led the Doves to the quarterfinals. She played in every set for SSA this season, amassing 379 kills, 318 digs and 52 aces.

SOPHIA BONNAFFEE, Hannan, outside hitter, junior

Bonnaffee is one of the best hitters in the state. She racked up 499 kills, 340 digs and 47 aces to help lead the Hawks to the Division III state semifinals. She also earned first-team All-District 6-III honors.

SYDNEY GREMBOWICZ, Hannan, middle hitter, senior

The District 6-III MVP was a dominant force at the net for the state semifinalists. She finished with 240 kills and 88 blocks.

SARAH KIRSCH, Hannan, setter, junior

The junior guided the Hawks’ offense to near perfection, amassing 1,217 assists, 279 digs and 45 aces en route to first-team All-District 6-III honors.

REAGAN ROBINSON, Slidell, outside hitter, sophomore

Robinson averaged 18 kills per match, while serving up four aces per contest. She also led the Tigers with eight digs per match en route to first-team All-District 5-I honors.

CHLOE SMITH, Pope John Paul II, outside hitter, junior

Smith provides the Jaguars with a steady presence on the court. She finished with 461 digs, 327 kills and 33 aces. She also earned first-team All-District 5-IV honors.

TIERNEY TERRELL, Northshore, outside hitter, senior

Terrell was a dynamic all-around player for the Panthers, who made the Division I semifinals. The first-team District 5-I selection and Nicholls signee posted 1,512 kills, 1,156 digs, 121 aces and 70 blocks during her Northshore high school career.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

ALI TULLIS, Pope John Paul II, setter, senior

Tullis made an impact on every play for the Jaguars. She finished with 1,222 assists, 276 digs, 133 kills and 65 aces as the team’s setter. Her 133 kills as a setter is a remarkable stat and a credit to her volleyball IQ. But it was her leadership that put Tullis over the top for this honor. The way she handled her emotions and guided her team in the state championship match after losing her brother just 12 hours earlier was a testament to her leadership ability and her love for the game.

COACH OF THE YEAR

DANNY TULLIS, Pope John Paul II

There is not a Coach in this parish, state or country who expects and gets more out of his players than Danny Tullis. After PJP fell in the second round last season, the Jaguars have been on a mission and were guided by Tullis’ passion for the sport. As he continued to preach, no team outworked PJP. The Jaguars were a well-oiled machine throughout the season and the playoffs. And it’s a testament to his coaching that his players were able to compete in the Division IV state championship match, just 12 hours after losing Classmate and Danny’s son, Christian Tullis, in a vehicle accident.