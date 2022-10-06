Ali Jaffer’s golden goal gives Catholic Central double-overtime win over Cranbrook in CHSL Bishop Division title game – The Oakland Press

NOVI — With as much pressure as the Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks put on the defense in the first overtime period of Wednesday’s Catholic League Bishop Division Championship game, you could almost tell it was coming.

Still, when CC senior Ali Jaffer trickled in the game winner from a sharp angle on the left side of the Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood goal just into the second overtime, everyone STILL had to wait to see if the officiating crew confirmed the score.

Eventually, the referee signaled a goal, sending the No. 2-ranked Shamrocks into celebration of their 3-2 win over No. 3-ranked Cranbrook in double overtime, their 10th CHSL title overall and sixth since 2014.

“It was (hard to wait). I was really anxious to see what was going to happen, but at the end it was a goal,” Jaffer said. “I saw it it go in and hit the post and it was right over the line, and right there I’m like, ‘Yeah, they’re gonna check this,’ and I know it’s gonna be my goal.”

The Shamrocks (16-1-3) had the preponderance of chances in the first overtime period, with a handful of good scoring opportunities, and another one from Jaffer’s teammate, Joseph Goudeseune, before the game-winner Winner went home with 7:48 left in the second OT period.

“If you look at the shots, I mean, I knew as a matter of time, right? And you know, we’re fortunate enough that the time came,” said CC Coach Gene Pulice, who was relieved the game didn’t go to the uncertain tiebreaker of a penalty kick shootout. “We were lucky we came out on top. I mean, the game could have gone either way. Cranbrook is always well-organized, good squad. My hat’s off to their coaching staff. Chad (O’Kulich) does a fantastic job with it. And there were times that I thought they may have deserved it more than we did, but we were Lucky enough that we kind of pulled our thoughts together and collected everything and everybody got on the same page, firing on all cylinders and we pulled it off .”

CC’s Kyle Pierson scored the game’s first goal on a free kick after a handball, putting it low left for a 1-0 Shamrocks lead with 26:39 left in the first half. It would stay that way until just after halftime, when Cranbrook’s Ismail Asfour headed in a rebound from a shot that rang off the crossbar, equalizing the score at 1-1 just 55 seconds into the second half.

Evan Evans gave the Defending Bishop Champion Cranes (9-1-3) a 2-1 lead when he scored on a low liner with 17:16 left in regulation, but the Shamrocks tied it at 2-2 less than four minutes later, when Thomas Ongena redirected a centering pass from Pierson into the next with 13:51 to go.

“We’re grateful for this opportunity. You know, we’re grateful that we’re in this Catholic League playoff. For many years, we weren’t allowed. For the first six years, we weren’t allowed to compete in this. And for the last six-ish years, we’ve been able to compete. And I think we’re grateful. We’re grateful that we’re here, and we’ve earned the right to be here. And these boys played with their hearts today was a heck of a game,” said O’Kulich, whose Cranes won the title in 2021 after five straight runner-up finishes from 2016-2020.

“Everyone gives their best effort going into Playoffs and districts. So we will take no game team for granted. We know that we have to play this well, in order to win each game. And we’re proud of the way that we played today. We’re proud of the class these boys displayed. And our senior leadership today was outstanding, you know, whether it was Seniors on the sidelines, or Seniors on the field, or Captains (Nathan) Hooker or Evan Evans, the leadership was outstanding was outstanding. So really proud of the team.”

Photo gallery from No. 2 Detroit Catholic Central vs. No. 3 Cranbrook in the CHSL Bishop Championship

Cranbrook opens Division 2 district play with a first-round game against Orchard Lake St. Mary’s on Oct. 12, while Catholic Central has a first-round bye in the Division 1 district at Novi, Awaiting the Winner of the first-round game between Lakeland and Milford on Oct. 12.