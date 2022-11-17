Algonquin girls soccer Advances to state Championship

NORTHBOROUGH – The Algonquin Regional High School (ARHS) girls varsity soccer team defeated Wellesley 2-1 in an overtime thriller last night.

A few minutes into overtime, Gabby Miranda scored the winning goal, which qualified the Titans for the MIAA Division I State Championship.

“The lesson to be learned is that you are never out of the game. With our group we have some pretty talented players that can score,” said ARHS head Coach John Frederick.

He called the first half of the game “frustrating” because the Titans had difficulty connecting passes on the wet and slippery turf.

“I’m not blaming the surface because both teams had to play on it, but we were trying to connect passes and the ball was just slipping by,” Frederick said.

He noted that ARHS had the ball for most of the game, but he added that the game “could have gone either way.”

During the second half of the game, he said his team made stronger passes and goalie Keely Scott made saves that “kept them in the game.”

“Full credit to our goal keeper for doing that,” Frederick said.

They said the game was a “great match” because Wellesely has strong defensive players, but Algonquin came out on top thanks to their “frontfoot” and confidence.

The Titans are scheduled to play Hingham at 1 pm this Saturday, Nov. 19 in Walpole. Algonquin is seeded fourth in the tournament while Hingham is seeded second.

“I have confidence and I just told them I hope they have confidence moving forward because obviously we have our hands full against Hingham in the final. They are a tremendous team, really well coached and supremely talented,” Frederick said.