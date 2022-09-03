Algal Blooms at Palmetto Pines Golf Course continue for the third consecutive year

Palmetto Pines Golf Course in Cape Coral experienced an algae Outbreak in its pond, flowing out to Makai Canal, marking the third consecutive year the course has had issues with algal blooms.

The city sent a letter to Palmetto Pines earlier this year, before the rainy season, advising of the presence of blue-green algae in its system and expressing its view that the course is managing its system in a fashion detrimental to the surrounding area.

“We will be looking at reducing their stormwater reduction that will basically wind up as a financial impact to them,” said Cape Coral Public Works Director Michael Ilczyszyn.

The city has had consistent communication with the course to mitigate the outfall flowing into the city’s canal system, resulting in action taken by Palmetto Pines to reduce algal blooms with little to no improvements.

“I understand they’ve taken some measures to try to remedy this,” council member Keith Long said. “But to a certain point, when this is the third year in a row that we’ve continued to have issues, I think it’s time to start looking at some of those avenues.”

Although this is the third year of algal blooms from the course affecting the city’s canals, council member Tom Hayden reminded his colleagues of outside factors holding the golf course back from eliminating the issue.

“A lot of their flow of stormwater is from outside Neighborhoods that flow through the golf course and out through the canal,” he said. “They’re actually treating water that’s coming in from other neighborhoods, not just from the golf course.”

There are two local roads on the western side of Palmetto Pines, where the local drainage flows from the west, through the golf course and to the canal.

An intake structure on the eastern end of Palmetto Pines Picks up water from the canal to Replenish the Ponds on the course. The course also has a pump house that pumps out of its Ponds to irrigate its system. The pump house has a South Florida Water Management District operating permit, allowing the course to irrigate its system and withdraw from the canal.

Ilczyszyn said one way the city has been trying to work with Palmetto Pines is suggesting the relocation of the intake structure be moved to the west, pumping from one side of the course or canal and then discharging it on the other side. The relocation is expected to create better flow, reducing the risk of short-circuiting the water.

Hayden said he hopes before the city starts assessing or imposing penalties on the course that it continues to work with them.

“I guarantee you, they’re doing everything they can, at their cost, on their dime, to improve the stormwater systems on their property while dealing with water that’s coming in from outside their property and still being cleaned on their property,” he said.

Despite Hayden’s adamancy about continuing to work with the golf course, Ilczyszyn said there are partnership projects that he and staff are working on with the course, which, being private, limits the city’s control over the situation.

“If they have an Outbreak of blue-green algae in their stormwater pond before it outfalls into our canal system, it’s on them to treat it,” Ilczyszyn said.

The golf course was notified to treat its system and reduce nutrients in the pond, as Florida Golf Coast University collected water and toxin samples Wednesday. FGCU is also monitoring the air quality of toxins found.