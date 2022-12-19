Alfred Reft Named UCLA Women’s Volleyball Head Coach

LOS ANGELES – UCLA Athletics has announced Alfred “Alfee” Reft as the UCLA Women’s volleyball program’s next head coach. Reft arrives in Westwood after leading San Diego to its first-ever National Semifinal appearance in the NCAA Tournament in his role as associate head coach.

Reft currently serves as a seasonal Assistant Coach for the US Women’s National Team under legendary Bruin and head Coach Karch Kiraly. In addition to his 12 years as both a player and Coach on the US Men’s and Women’s National Teams, Reft brings Big Ten Conference experience to UCLA after serving as an Assistant at the University of Illinois from 2018-19 and at the University of Minnesota from 2010-12. They accumulated a 68-32 conference record across both stints and reached the Final Four with the Fighting Illini in the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

Prior to coaching, Reft was an alternate for the US Men’s Olympic Team that won the Gold Medal in Beijing in 2008. He was also the designated libero for the US National Team when they won the Gold Medal at the 2008 Pan American Cup and played in every match at the World University Games in Bangkok, Thailand, where they claimed a Bronze Medal.

“I am honored and could not be more excited to lead such a historic and storied program like the one at UCLA,” Reft said. “The Lineage of Excellence is thick and runs deep, resting on the shoulders of our alumni who have laid a foundation of Greatness for future generations to come. I am thrilled to continue to build teams and Athletes that carry on this tradition of Bruin success. I would like to express my Gratitude for Martin Jarmond, Dr. Kenny Donaldson and the entire search committee involved in this hiring process. It was clear that this administration cares Deeply about developing the Holistic athlete, one who competes to be their very best on the court, in the Classroom and in the community. I am beyond ready and excited to meet and learn about each and every one of our Bruins and to start this process of building something special with all of them.”

Alongside head Coach Jennifer Petrie at San Diego, Reft helped steer the Toreros to the NCAA Tournament in each of his three seasons from 2020-22, as well as a West Coast Conference Championship in 2022. His seven NCAA Tournament wins are tied for the most in a three-year stretch in San Diego history.

“Alfee is one of the brightest young volleyball minds in the country and a proven winner,” UCLA’s Alice and Nahum Lainer Director of Athletics Martin Jarmond said. “After leading his prior team to a Final Four finish in the NCAA Tournament and having four seasons of Big Ten coaching experience, I am confident he will add to the storied Legacy of our volleyball program. We are delighted to welcome him into our Bruin Family .”

“We are excited to welcome Alfee as the new head coach of the UCLA Women’s volleyball program,” said Senior Associate Athletic Director Dr. Kenny Donaldson. “Alfee’s experience in recruiting and coaching elite programs coupled with his 12 years on the US National Team make him a great fit for this position. His technical knowledge of the game of volleyball and the care and support he has shown for his student-athletes throughout his career makes us excited for the future of this program.”

Three Toreros earned AVCA All-America honors this season. Setter Gabby Blossom, who Reft recruited to San Diego, is just the second player in program history to earn First Team All-American honors and the first since 1999. Outside hitters Grace Frohling and Katie Lukes were named to the AVCA Second and Third All- America teams, respectively. Seven of his student-athletes have been named to the All-WCC First Team a total of 11 times. This season, San Diego dominated the WCC volleyball Awards with Lukes honored as Player of the Year, Annie Benbow as Libero of the Year and Blossom as Setter of the Year.

During his tenure with the Fighting Illini, Reft made back-to-back NCAA Tournament Appearances and advanced to the National Semifinal as the No. 3 overall seed in 2018. Reft got his Collegiate coaching start at Minnesota where he helped lead the Golden Gophers to a Sweet 16 appearance in 2010. Reft amassed a conference record of 40-20 and finished second in the Big Ten standings twice during his time on the Golden Gopher staff.

“I would like to express my deep gratitude to San Diego, President James T. Harris, Athletic Director Bill McGillis and all my colleagues at USD,” Reft said. “I am leaving a better version of myself thanks to the strong community of caring and elite Minds working within that department. I owe a special thank you to Head Coach Jennifer Petrie. She is the consummate professional and a great role model for young women. Her compassion coupled with competitiveness and commitment to Greatness is unmatched. I’m Grateful for her sharing her amazing program with me for the past three years.”

Reft touts 12 years of national team experience as both a coach and player. He served as a Volunteer for the USA Women’s and Men’s National Teams from 2016-18 and was a member of the US Men’s National Team from 2006-10 and 2012-15. Reft was on the roster for the FIVB World Championship and the FIVB World League in 2010. He was also part of the Silver Medal team at the NORCECA Continental Championships in 2009 and a member of the FIVB World League roster that year.

As a professional, Reft competed for seven years with Clubs in Budva, Montenegro (2007-08), Lisbon, Portugal (2008-10) and Montpellier, France (2012-13). In 2008, Reft helped his club win the European Cup Bronze Medal.

A standout libero for the University of Hawai’i from 2004-06, Reft was named an AVCA First Team All-American as well as Asics/Volleyball Magazine Defensive Player of the Year in 2005 after totaling 272 digs. He also earned AVCA Second Team All-American honors in 2006 following his senior season.

Reft transferred to Hawai’i in 2004 from UC Santa Barbara and became the starting libero for the Warriors. That year, he set the school record for digs in the rally-scoring era for Hawai’i with 238.

A native of Oxnard, Calif., Reft graduated from Hawai’i with a bachelor’s degree in English. He is married to Matthew Ryan Pest.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING

“Congratulations to UCLA Women’s Volleyball and Alfee Reft. I am beyond ecstatic for him. He’s so ready as a person and a Coach to ‘aim for the stars’ in Westwood. Our USA Women’s National Team looks forward to continuing our Collaboration with him through the end of this Olympic cycle while we cheer him on with the Bruins.”

– Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and US Women’s National Team Head Coach Karch Kiraly

“UCLA could not have chosen a better person to take over the helm of their volleyball program. Alfred Reft is a brilliant volleyball mind, a strong leader with a charismatic personality. Most importantly, he is a kind human that will always put the welfare of his Athletes first.”

– 2022 AVCA National Coach of the Year Jennifer Petrie

“Brilliant coach. Even better man! Alfee was a gift to our program and the women of the University of San Diego volleyball. He’s made an amazing impact at USD, and I know he will do the same at UCLA. While he is obviously one of the best teachers, Trainers and tacticians in the world, it is Alfee’s heart, values, Integrity and inspiring leadership which will enable Greatness for Bruin volleyball in the years ahead.”

– University of San Diego Athletic Director Bill McGillis