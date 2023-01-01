Alexis Vega not planning on leaving Chivas

Alexis Vega had a breakout performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Mexico and there was a small chance that he would leave Chivas during the winter transfer window. The 25-year-old is under contract with the Guadalajara-based team until the summer of 2024 and his market value is close to $10 million.

Vega set to stay

The good news for Chivas and for their fans is that the 25-year-old said he will remain with the Liga MX side ahead of the start of the Clausura 2023 tournament that starts in January. Vega said that it is not the right time to even consider making the switch to Europe and he doesn’t want to arrive at a team mid-season.

“There are cases where sometimes we Rush just to fulfill the dream of playing in Europe and in six months or a year you are back. One team we had talks with wanted to take me to Europe, where I would play there for six months [at the highest level] and if it didn’t go well, return on loan to another Liga MX team.

“I don’t see the point in going to play for six months, the time it takes to adapt to the pressure and for you to adapt in the best way. Due to those situations, you make the decision to rush the process. Now I am focused on Chivas. I am super happy to stay here with my family for a long time,” Vega said to TURN.