Alexis McAllister’s goal gets the Mick Jagger touch

Alexis Mac Allister has Pink Floyd and the Rolling Stones to partly thank for this remarkable piece of commentary which has delighted Albion fans.

Juan Manuel Pons, popularly known as Bambino, adapted a couple of lines from the Stones’ single Miss You as he commented on Mac Allister’s last-gasp free-kick versus Leicester for televison in Argentina.

The clip has been a huge hit among Albion fans since it was posted on Twitter by Matias Colanti, a football fan in Cordoba.

Otro momento Dorado del Bambino y la Premier.

Chamuyo en medio del Partido con su pasión por el rock and roll, frases delirantes y un cierre espectacular. “Mi Gran ilusión fue ser cantante de rock y no pude”#Bambino #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/MrnjT435Dq — Matías Colantti (@matiascolantti) September 4, 2022

Bambino is well known as a frustrated rock star who likes to give magical footballing moments a musical twist.

He was set off on a rock music tangent late in the Leicester game when Billy Gilmour had his first touch of the ball.

“Gilmour, famous name from rock and roll, great guitarist, one of the famous Founders of the great Pink Floyd,” he said, in reference to Billy’s former Hove-dwelling namesake David.

A few seconds later, as Mac Allister lined up his free-kick, Bambino was telling viewers: “My big dream was to be a rock and roll singer but I couldn’t.”

They said they enjoyed English music, also citing New Order and The Who.

But he added: “My predilection is for the Rolling Stones.”

He told viewers he didn’t have the voice left to sing.

But, when Mac Allister found the top corner, he couldn’t contain himself.

“Gooooooooolllllllll – here comes one from the Stones,” he declared, then broke into song.

“Aha ah ah ah ah ah, goal by Alexis.

“Aha ah ah ah ah ah, it was for Brighton.”

Colanti said: “I’m glad the clip had some reaction in England.

“I particularly follow Brighton from Argentina and not just because of Alexis but also for the way they play.

“I hope to come to England at some point and see a Brighton match.”