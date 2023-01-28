Alexi Lalas: If US Soccer is bad, Mexico is 10 times worse

Ahead of the 2026 World Cupto be hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, there is much uncertainty in the Mexican and USMNT squads, as the teams have not yet chosen a Coach to lead them.

At the last World Cup in Qatar, El Tri had one of the worst performances in their history, failing to advance past the group stage, while the Americans did well but crashed out in the round of 16 after losing to the Netherlands.

Alexi Lalas thinks Mexico is worse than the US

Alexi Lalas has lashed out at the football Federations of both countries in his Alexi Lalas’ State of the Union podcast.

In the case of Mexicothey criticized them for not Pursuing Marcelo Bielsaindicating that they will regret that decision, when instead the two options for dugout are Miguel Herrera and Guillermo Almada.

“The fact that Bielsa is not the new Mexico Coach is interesting because he is a big name and this is someone that I think would bring attention, and they know him from his history with Mexican soccer,” Lalas said.

“I think the Mexican soccer community and its fans, when everything is said and done, will think how they ended up with Almada or Herrera when they could have had Bielsa.”

Although he thinks that there are things that have not been done well in US Soccer, Lalas pointed out that the situation south of the border is worse.

“Let me just put this to rest,” Lalas added.

“Whatever dysfunction you may attach to the US soccer federation, believe me, it is 10 times worse when it comes to the Mexican federation.”