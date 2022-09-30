Alexandria Golf Club adding a par-three course – Alexandria Echo Press

ALEXANDRIA — Jerry Rose recently finished the end of his 4-year tenure as the president of the Alexandria Golf Club, but he is in the beginning stages as the lead of a project that has the potential to impact AGC and the community as a whole in a big way.

A course layout is designed, and about $700,000 has already been raised for the construction of a new par-three course in Alexandria at AGC.

The 9-hole course will wind through rolling hills covered in native grasses on about 18 Acres that is part of a property that the club has owned since 1971. The land is adjacent to the regulation-sized 18-hole course at AGC, sitting just south of the driving range, which is also in the finishing stages of an upgrade right now.

“The concept is pretty simple. Create a Spectacular par-three course that is unique,” Rose said. “I think once we’re done with this, it will be one of the premier par-three courses in the country. The views with the native grass, the topography, and the cool thing is we don’t have to move a lot of dirt. If a golf club wanted to replicate what we have out here and started with a flat piece of land, if they had the land, you’d probably spend $7, $8 million just moving dirt. We can do the golf course for about $1.5 million. And then the learning center is probably another million. What we’re going to try to raise is $2.5 million.”

The course will be about a 2-month build. Rose is confident, based on the reaction the plan has had from both AGC members and non-members, that the club can raise the money to build the course next year. The hope is to start construction on it in May or June of 2023 before hydroseeding in July, with a grand opening in 2024.

The second part of the project is to build a learning center/clubhouse that will sit near the first tee box and ninth green with views overlooking the valley below. The par-three course will be treated as a separate entity from the 18-hole course at AGC.

“With the board and future members, I want to put them at ease so they know this golf course will stand on its own, and we’re not going to be funding this at the expense of our core golf course,” Rose said. “Some people will not want to be members of this. A lot of the people will, so we’ll have a separate membership for the par-three course. This will be open to the public. We’ll have special rates for juniors. Our anticipated rates now for a junior, they could come out and play 18 holes for $15. You can’t play putt, putt for that.”

The proposed name of the course is “The Little Darling.” It is in reference to both Lake Darling that borders the main golf course at AGC, and also to the young Golfers in the area who figure to be some of the biggest beneficiaries of the par-three course.

Alexandria’s Jerry Rose points out the views and hole locations while giving a tour of the land where the Alexandria Golf Club plans to build a new par-three course. The Alexandria Golf Club has owned the property since 1971, and already having the land eliminates a huge part of the expense that would come with adding a new 9-hole course like this. Eric Morken / Alexandria Echo Press

Rose and his family have been a fixture around the Alexandria Golf Club for more than four decades, and his passion for this project is evident in his voice as he gives a tour of the property. It’s a tour he has given many times since late this past summer.

“The property is like God dropped this little piece of land here to build a par-three course,” Rose said. “I have never been so passionate about anything in my life at Alexandria Golf Club. We’ve done some pretty cool things here, but this could be phenomenal.”

The land had been rented out to farm in the past, but the Sandy soil and hilly topography make it marginal cropland. It has been enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program. The native grasses have grown to almost six feet high in places. Areas of young and mature trees have grown on the landscape as well, creating a scenic setting for what Rose said will be a course with more of a “Scottish, Irish look.”

The idea for the course started on a smaller scale.

Lisa Grimes is the Director of Instruction at AGC, and she runs the Junior Golf Academy. The junior program has grown in recent years, and Grimes has talked of a desire to add a couple of par-three holes near the end of the driving range for kids to practice on.

“I went out to the end of the driving range and started sketching a few things out where we could build two or three holes,” Rose said. “We could and it might be kind of cool, but the more I stood out there and thought about it, I thought, ‘You know, it’s really not that interesting or convenient to get down there, and I don’t know what it does for the membership or the community.”

A conversation with AGC superintendent Donnacha O’Connor steered Rose to take a look at the property south of the driving range.

Jerry Rose and other members of the Alexandria Golf Club helped cut the tall grass to showcase the layout of the 9-hole par-three course leading up to the playing of the 101st Resorters Tournament during the first week of August this past summer. Eric Morken / Alexandria Echo Press

“I was out there for about an hour, and I just thought, ‘Oh my gosh. This is unbelievable,” Rose said. “This property is incredible. I can’t believe I didn’t know this was out here. The natural topography is just incredible. I got all excited and the next two or three days, I brought a cart from the golf course and drove around in the grass and spent two hours each morning thinking, ‘How could you lay out a little par three course here?'”

Rose almost immediately called Tom Lehman and asked him to meet him for lunch. In addition to his long-time professional playing career, Lehman also has a deep background in designing golf courses. Rose, Lehman, Alexandria’s Larry Novotny and current AGC president Randy Johnson have been some of the leading voices in the layout of the course.

“We started right after the Fourth of July,” Rose said. “We came out here in a truck and drove around for a week every day for about two hours. Just saying, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool to have a hole doing this?'”

The group settled on a design. Then more work began.

Rose said they are fortunate in the way members of the club have stepped up to help showcase the course layout and also in alleviating some of the cost of the overall project. Rose and Jeff Bigger worked eight hours one day with a tractor and brush hog cutting the outline of the holes. Rough mowers were used to cut the grass shorter. Pins have been placed and narrow fairways cut to show how the course will lay out.

This was all completed a week before the 101st playing of the annual Resorters Tournament the first week of August, an event that brings hundreds of Golfers and their friends and families to AGC.

“I wanted it done when we were going to have everybody here so people could see it, envision what it would look like,” Rose said. “The first week of the Resorters, I brought a couple people out here who are not even members of the club. I showed them the concept, told them what we were thinking about doing and how it was going to be focused on the youth and kids and getting people into golf. They both said, ‘I’ll donate $100,000 to help you get it started.'”

A place for youth to grow their game

A look at the location of the No. 9 green at the par-three course that the Alexandria Golf Club expects to have a grand opening for in 2024. The club is looking to raise $2.5 million for the project to build the 9-hole course and also a new learning center/clubhouse that will go near the No. 1 tee box and ninth green with views looking over the majority of the holes that wind through the valley below. Eric Morken / Alexandria Echo Press

Alexandria has a long history of successful youth golf programs.

The girls high school program is tied with Edina for the most state tournament Appearances in Minnesota State High School League history at 22. The Cardinals have the most runner-up finishes (7) at state, five team Championships and are the back-to- back big-school state Champions from 2021 and 2022.

The boys team at AAHS has made 21 state-tournament appearances with one championship and four runner-up finishes. That kind of success doesn’t happen without dedication to the sport from an early age, and Rose sees a par-three course as a perfect way to get kids started in the game even earlier.

The course has been designed with generous fairways to make it playable for players of nearly all ages and ability levels. The holes range from 105-185 yards.

“We’re going to make it extremely playable,” Rose said. “You’re going to have generous fairways leading up to the greens so the kids can run the ball up there. We have some forced carries, but we’ll have separate tees on three of the holes where we have those so that it’s real comfortable for most people to play.”

Rose eventually wants to see a pee-wee division associated with the Resorters Tournament played at the new par-three course for kids Younger than 10.

“We’ll probably have to do it during a week other than Resorters week because we don’t have enough Lodging in the city,” Rose said. “Give me a couple years to market this thing, we’ll get 300 families from all over the country playing in this.”

Contributions for the project

Rose said the club will raise money for the par-three course through contributions instead of looking for donations. Those who contribute will receive memberships to the new par-three course for a certain period of time based on the contribution level.

“My view is, the course is going to be successful,” Rose said. “I am convinced that in one week of the pee-wee division for the Resorters, we can probably bring in enough money where we can pay for the maintenance for a year. I figure, why not give people some value for the contribution they’re going to make? Have them feel like they’re part of something that’s going to be really special for years and years to come.”

Alexandria is certainly a golfing community with many good course options to choose from. Rose is confident this new opportunity will add a wide range of value to the Douglas County golf scene.

“This will be so unique and so Spectacular that it will be great for everybody in the area because it will get more kids into golf that would never have gotten into golf,” Rose said. “It will get more families into golf that would never have gotten into golf. I am 100% comfortable that this thing will be very viable and not only be good for the community, but good for the other golf courses around here.”