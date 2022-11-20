Alexandria City holds off Colgan, wins Va. Class 6 volleyball title

Comment on this story Comment

RICHMOND — At the beginning of this volleyball season, Alexandria City Seniors Milan Rex and Chloe Wilmot were concerned by what they saw in their first open gym. They were the Titans’ only returning players, and back then thoughts of a title run seemed distant. Fast forward to the scene Saturday at the Siegel Center, where Alexandria City beat reigning Champion Colgan for the Class 6 title and realized an unlikely goal.

“We just had to give it our all, it was our last game regardless,” Rex said after the 25-22, 25-20, 22-25, 19-25, 15-13 thriller.

“Last year was a tough blow, especially on the two of us, because we were the reigning Champs [in 2021] and we didn’t even make it to the Finals and then we had lost our entire lineup, so this year we just wanted to go out with a bang,” added Wilmot.

Rex, a University of California at Santa Barbara commit, collected a team-high 26 kills against Colgan. Whether on the pin or in the back row, the setter-turned-outside hitter was dominant.

Alexandria City also effectively set a triple block on Colgan’s Brielle Kemavor, a strategy that held the 6-foot-5 middle hitter to just 15 kills in the match.

“The bottom line for us is we missed too many serves,” Colgan Coach Keith Mesa said. “You can’t miss four serves in a five-set match and expect to win that match. The fact that we were 15-13 in that match while missing four serves is the most incredible thing.”

The Titans capitalized on the 16 missed serves throughout the match to keep the momentum. Rex was crucial to the Titans taking the first two sets.

The Sharks kicked off the third set with a 6-1 run and held firm. The Titans stayed close with digs from Zana Royster and well-placed balls from Rex but ultimately fell to Colgan by three points. Colgan maintained control in the fourth set, and a big block from Kemavor sent the game to a decisive fifth set.

Going point for point until the end, Alexandria City capitalized on Colgan’s short ball into the next and then won it with a Rex roll from the back row.

“I was like ‘please drop,'” Rex said of that last point. “It was already a good Rally and I was like we can’t fight all this way in this one Rally just to give up, so I was like I just need to make it in.”

The title was Alexandria City’s second. The Titans beat Kellam in 2020 in another five-set match. They defeated both Langley and Chantilly in four sets to earn their spot opposite Colgan in the final.