Alexandria Arts Alliance Hosting Festival for National Arts and Humanities Month
ALEXANDRIA, VA – The Alexandria Arts Alliance joins arts organizations and communities across the Nation in celebrating National Arts & Humanities Month. As part of the local celebration, the Arts Alliance is launching Party for the Arts, a festival of music, art, theater, dance, and interactive art activities on Saturday, October 8th, 2022, from 4 to 7 pm at Canal Center Plaza, on the waterfront, in the Old Town North Arts District.
The event will feature performances on multiple outdoor stages and a special art exhibit at the new Gallery at Canal Center. The event shines a light on the local arts scene with a host of local arts groups participating, including:
Yellow Door Concert Sextet
Washington Metropolitan Philharmonic
Principle Gallery
Kyo Gallery
Local Motion Dance Project
The Art League
The Athenaeum
Galactic Panther Gallery
Alexandria Harmonizers
Torpedo Factory Art Center
Alexandria Citizens Band
Del Ray Artisans
Artspire
Upcycle
Heard Arts Program
The goals of this event are to provide a collaborative platform to promote the city’s arts & culture sector as it recovers from the pandemic; and to highlight the arts’ power to inspire, spark change, and contribute to a vibrant, thriving and inclusive city.
National Arts & Humanities Month is Coordinated by Americans for the Arts, the national organization working to Empower communities with the resources and support necessary to provide access to the arts for everyone. For more go to www.AmericansForTheArts.org/nahm.
The Alexandria Arts Alliance is a coalition of arts organizations, artists and arts advocates that works to advance the arts in Alexandria through advocacy, collaboration, education, and marketing.
The Arts Alliance thanks Canal Center Events and ACT for Alexandria for their generous support in making this event possible.
Alexandria Tutoring Consortium Celebrates 25 Years of Reading
Post Views:
0