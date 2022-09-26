Alexandria artist leaves studio but he’ll continue to create from home

Artist Barry Owen is leaving his studio at River Oaks Arts Center due to health issues, but that doesn’t mean he’s leaving the art scene.

He’ll still be creating art from the den he plans to turn into a studio in his house.

“I’ve been here almost 20 years. And this is my third studio down here. I was in the other building to begin with,” Owen said from the Bolton House that serves as River Oaks’ administrative offices, shop and artist studios. The other building is an annex that opened in 1999.

Through the years, he said his studio “got bigger and bigger and fuller and fuller.” He’s created a lot of art while at River Oaks and has sold a lot of it, too.

Alexandria artist leaves studio but he’ll continue to create from home

Since he’s leaving, Owen is selling off some art supplies and as much of his art as he can so he doesn’t have to take it all home with him. And he needs to clear out his studio by Tuesday.

Owen knew he wanted to be an artist from the time he was a young student at DF Huddle Elementary School.

“It’s really funny,” he said. “I run into my second grade teacher every once in a while, and the first time that I saw her after many, many years, she said, ‘What are you doing, Barry?’ I said, ‘Well, I’m an artist.’ And she said, ‘You know, you’re the only student I ever had in the second grade that told me what you wanted to do and actually did it.'”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button