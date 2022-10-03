Alexander Suzdalev Scores First Goal Of WHL Season



Washington Capitals forward prospect Alexander Suzdalev returned to the Regina Pats of the WHL on Tuesday. Suzdalev’s preseason training and start of the WHL season was paused so that he could participate in the Capitals Rookie camp and the first few days of the Capitals main training camp. He also played in the Capitals preseason opener against Buffalo on Sunday.



Suzdalev made his regular season debut with the Pats Thursday night against the Oil Kings in Edmonton. He recorded the primary assist on the overtime game-winner by Connor Bedard.

#ALLCAPS Alexander Suzdalev to Connor Bedard for the overtime winner. pic.twitter.com/IZUY66DCST — Capitals Prospects (@jon_m_sorensen) September 30, 2022

Suzdalev scored his first goal of the season and first WHL goal of his career on Sunday against the Hitmen in Calgary. The goal came on a power play in the second period.

Alexander Suzdalev buries his 1st career goal in @TheWHL on the power play off a great feed from Svozil! Grab that puck!#ItsGoTime | #REGvsCGY pic.twitter.com/XtZ6BNBWu8 — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) October 2, 2022

The Pats, playing their third game in four nights, fell to the Hitmen, 7-3. They return to action on Wednesday when they wrap up their four-game road trip against the Wheat Kings in Brandon.

Suzdalev has a goal and an assist in three games played for the Pats so far this season.

The Capitals selected Suzdalev in the third round (70th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. They acquired the pick as part of the trade that sent goaltender Vitek Vanecek to the New Jersey Devils on the second day of the draft.

The Capitals announced on July 15, the last day of the team’s development camp, that they had signed Suzdalev to a three-year deal.

By Jon Sorensen

RELATED READING

Capitals Return Dru Krebs, Jake Karabela, Simon Motew, Ryan Hofer, Haakon Hanelt And Alex Suzdalev To Their CHL Teams

Capitals Prospect Notebook – Week Ending September 10: Bogdan Trineyev Off To Good Start In KHL, Alexander Suzdalev, Jake Karabela And Ryan Hofer Begin Preseason Games

Capitals Forward Prospect Alexander Suzdalev Off To Hot Start, Scores Twice In Rookie Scrimmage

Top Draft Prospect Connor Bedard Excited To Be Reunited With Capitals Prospect Alexander Suzdalev: “I’m Pumped”

Washington Capitals Forward Prospect Alexander Suzdalev Signs With Regina Pats

“Really Happy and Really Proud, A Great Organization”: Capitals’ 2022 Third-Round Draft Pick Alexander Suzdalev Talks His Playing Style, Being Drafted by Washington

Capitals Sign Forward Alexander Suzdalev To Three-Year Entry Level Contract

Capitals Select Left-Wing Alexander Suzdalev With 70th Overall Pick In 2022 Draft