Alexander Suzdalev Scores 6th Goal And 15th Point In Last Seven Games



Washington Capitals forward prospect Alexander Suzdalev is finding his stride in the Western Hockey League (WHL). The 18-year-old rookie recorded another pair of goals on Saturday night against the Winnipeg Ice, increasing his total to 12 tallies on the season, with six of those goals coming in his last seven games. He also has nine assists in the last seven games.

Suzdalev’s first goal on Saturday night was the first goal of the game, coming at 2:11 of the second period. He would take the puck below the goal line and use the back of the goaltender to redirect his shot for the score.

Alexander Suzdalev calls bank (off the goaltender). His 11th of the season. 5th in last 7 games. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/sx2YxcZ4UY — Capitals Prospects (@jon_m_sorensen) November 20, 2022

Suzdalev’s second tally came on a 6-on-5. It was his 12th goal of the season and sixth tally in the last seven games.

Alexander Suzdalev with his second of the game, 12th of the season, 6th in last 7 games. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/A1pVrrnpZq — Capitals Prospects (@jon_m_sorensen) November 20, 2022

The Capitals selected Suzdalev in the third round (70th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. They acquired the pick as part of the trade that sent goaltender Vitek Vanecek to the New Jersey Devils on the second day of the draft.

The Capitals announced on July 15, the last day of the team’s development camp, that they had signed Suzdalev to a three-year deal. Suzdalev will earn $775,000 in each of the first two seasons of the deal and $800,000 (NHL) in the third and $82,500 in the AHL.

Suzdalev is expected to depart Regina in the coming weeks in order to join Team Sweden in their preparations for the upcoming 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in December. The 47th edition of the Championship is scheduled to be held from December 26, 2022 through January 5, 2023 in Halifax, Nova Scotia and Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.

