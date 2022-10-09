Alexander Suzdalev Records Second Two-Goal Game In First 6 Games Played For Regina Pats


Alexander Suzdalev returned to the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League (WHL) following his participation in Capitals Rookie camp and the Capitals main training camp on September 27. He’s played in just six games so far for the Pats, but has already posted two -goal games, the second coming on Friday night against the Swift Current Broncos. Not a bad start to the season for the Capitals’ third-round draft pick.

Suzdalev’s first goal came at 15:33 of the first frame. Suzdalev told Regina media this week that he wants to work on the parts of his game that will be needed in the NHL, including his battling in front of the net. He did just that for his first score.

Suzdalev’s second goal of the game came on the power play at 2:19 of the second period. They showed great Patience collecting the puck, letting it settle down and then waiting to Bury the puck.

Suzdalev has been fun to watch so far this season, and we’re only in October. He plays a very loose style of game, which can burn him at times and has led to a turnover or two, but you gotta like to see the free spirit in his game.

Suzdalev had an opportunity for the hat trick early in the final frame and went for the between-the-legs shot.

Later in the period, Suzdalev and Connor Bedard, the projected first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, teamed up on the power play. Bedard attempted a backwards between-the-legs shot and Suzdalev attempted the Michigan, all in one brief sequence.

Suzdalev, 18, also recorded a two-goal game against the Brandon Wheat Kings on Wednesday night. (More here.) He now has five goals and an assist in six games played for Regina.

The Capitals selected Suzdalev in the third round (70th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. They acquired the pick as part of the trade that sent goaltender Vitek Vanecek to the New Jersey Devils on the second day of the draft.

The Capitals announced on July 15, the last day of the team’s development camp, that they had signed Suzdalev to a three-year deal.

By Jon Sorensen

About Jon Sorensen

Jon has been a Caps fan since day one, attending his first game at the Capital Center in 1974. His interest in the Caps has grown over the decades and included time as a season ticket holder. He has been a journalist covering the team for 10+ years, primarily focusing on analysis, analytics and prospect development.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button