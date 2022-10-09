Alexander Suzdalev Records Second Two-Goal Game In First 6 Games Played For Regina Pats



Alexander Suzdalev returned to the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League (WHL) following his participation in Capitals Rookie camp and the Capitals main training camp on September 27. He’s played in just six games so far for the Pats, but has already posted two -goal games, the second coming on Friday night against the Swift Current Broncos. Not a bad start to the season for the Capitals’ third-round draft pick.

Suzdalev’s first goal came at 15:33 of the first frame. Suzdalev told Regina media this week that he wants to work on the parts of his game that will be needed in the NHL, including his battling in front of the net. He did just that for his first score.

Alexander Suzdalev with his 4th goal of the season. Nice fight in front of the goal for the tally. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/rkIxA1P6Wn — Capitals Prospects (@jon_m_sorensen) October 9, 2022

Suzdalev’s second goal of the game came on the power play at 2:19 of the second period. They showed great Patience collecting the puck, letting it settle down and then waiting to Bury the puck.

Alexander Suzdalev with his second goal of the game. His Patience and calm during play has stood out so far this season. His second two-goal game so far this season. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/q6KR9FNSpy — Capitals Prospects (@jon_m_sorensen) October 9, 2022

Suzdalev has been fun to watch so far this season, and we’re only in October. He plays a very loose style of game, which can burn him at times and has led to a turnover or two, but you gotta like to see the free spirit in his game.

Suzdalev had an opportunity for the hat trick early in the final frame and went for the between-the-legs shot.

Alexander Suzdalev goes for the hat trick with a shot between the legs. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/eK6aH1XD1g — Capitals Prospects (@jon_m_sorensen) October 9, 2022

Later in the period, Suzdalev and Connor Bedard, the projected first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, teamed up on the power play. Bedard attempted a backwards between-the-legs shot and Suzdalev attempted the Michigan, all in one brief sequence.

Connor Bedard and Alexander Suzdalev are fun to watch. Here, a backwards between-the-legs attempt by Bedard and a Michigan attempt by Suzdalev, all on one power play sequence. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/9B3HuvXDYM — Capitals Prospects (@jon_m_sorensen) October 9, 2022

Suzdalev, 18, also recorded a two-goal game against the Brandon Wheat Kings on Wednesday night. (More here.) He now has five goals and an assist in six games played for Regina.

The Capitals selected Suzdalev in the third round (70th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. They acquired the pick as part of the trade that sent goaltender Vitek Vanecek to the New Jersey Devils on the second day of the draft.

The Capitals announced on July 15, the last day of the team’s development camp, that they had signed Suzdalev to a three-year deal.

By Jon Sorensen