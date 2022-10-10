Alexander Knox Wins Title; Men’s, Women’s Golf Place Third at NWC Fall Classic

SALEM, Ore. – In thrilling fashion, Whitman’s Alexander Knox delivered a clutch performance on the final day and topped Whitworth’s Jacob Rawley in a playoff to win the Northwest Conference Fall Classic.

The tournament saw solid performances from both Whitman College golf teams who finished third in the overall team standings. The Classic counts 25% towards the overall NWC standings at the close of the season.

“After a couple second places in a row I’ve really started to get more comfortable in high pressure situations,” said Knox. “It was my third playoff in three weeks. Being able to settle down and birdie on two of three playoff holes is something I can build to have under my belt in the future. A major win was a goal for the year”

Both Knox and Rawley finished the 36 holes firing three under par 141. After two playoff holes the pair remained even but on the third time around, Knox got the better of Rawley to win the title.

Parker Krovisky cracked the top 10 and fired six strokes better on day two and carded a two over par 146 to finish in a tie for seventh. Max Ray-Keil shot a four over par and finished in a three-way tie for 11th.