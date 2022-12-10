Alexander Alexeyev Records First NHL Point on Goal By Anthony Mantha

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Washington Capitals drafted defenseman Alexander Alexeyev with the final pick in the first round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, just weeks after their first-ever Stanley Cup championship. On Friday night against the Seattle Kraken, he picked up his first NHL point.

Alexeyev, who has seen time in the Capitals’ lineup due to injuries to Dmitry Orlov and Martin Fehervary on the blueline, picked up a secondary assist on Anthony Mantha’s second period goal against Seattle at Capital One Arena, picking up his first Point in the NHL .

Alexeyev, who made his NHL debut earlier this season, has played in five games this season, averaging 13:07 of ice time.

By Michael Fleetwood

About Michael Fleetwood

Michael Fleetwood was born into a family of diehard Capitals fans and has been watching games as long as he can remember. He was born the year the Capitals went to their first Stanley Cup Final, and is a diehard Caps fan, the owner of the very FIRST Joe Beninati jersey and since then, has met Joe himself. His favorite player became former Capital Nate Schmidt after he met Schmidt in a Hershey hotel while in Hershey PA to see the Bears play, shortly after Schmidt was injured during a conditioning stint. Michael is also a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Orioles, and enjoys photography, watching WildEarth TV’s SafariLive live safaris, and watching animals in his spare time. (Photo by Adam Vingan in 2014 at the Capitals Development Camp).

This entry was posted in Defense, News, NHL, Players, Washington Capitals and Tagged Alexander Alexeyev, Anthony Mantha, Assist, First NHL Point, Games, Goal, Points, Seattle Kraken, Washington Capitals. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button