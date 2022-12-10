Alexander Alexeyev Records First NHL Point on Goal By Anthony Mantha

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Washington Capitals drafted defenseman Alexander Alexeyev with the final pick in the first round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, just weeks after their first-ever Stanley Cup championship. On Friday night against the Seattle Kraken, he picked up his first NHL point.

Alexeyev, who has seen time in the Capitals’ lineup due to injuries to Dmitry Orlov and Martin Fehervary on the blueline, picked up a secondary assist on Anthony Mantha’s second period goal against Seattle at Capital One Arena, picking up his first Point in the NHL .

Alexeyev, who made his NHL debut earlier this season, has played in five games this season, averaging 13:07 of ice time.

By Michael Fleetwood