Alex Roldan shares story of family upbringing, international soccer in MLSsoccer.com feature

Seattle Sounders right back Alex Roldan penned a powerful personal story for MLSsoccer.com on Monday, explaining his upbringing and Ultimate choice to represent El Salvador on the international stage.

Present throughout the piece is Roldan’s Gratitude for his parents, both of whom immigrated to the United States in the 1980’s. With his father hailing from Guatemala and his mother from El Salvador, Alex and his brothers – Cristian and Cesar – grew up in a culturally rich household.

“We’re so Grateful for what they’ve done for us,” he wrote. “They traveled thousands of miles and sacrificed so much to give us a better life, to give us opportunities that many other kids don’t get, and that foundation is where it all started for us. At the same time, we were also fortunate to have the chance to go back, to visit their Homelands every few years during the Summers and stay connected to our family and our heritage.”

As Alex’s professional career advanced, his multi-cultural upbringing manifested into a choice at the international level. With his brother, Cristian, representing the United States, Alex ultimately made the decision to embark on his own journey, one inspired by the influence of his parents.

“Unlike Cristian, I was never approached by the US.,” noted Roldan. “And in that situation, I felt I could either wait until they called me – a call that might never come – or seize my opportunity to create my own path and be my own person.

“So, I chose El Salvador because I felt like I could create a bigger impact on the field, and also write my own story. It was a chance to help a country that I still loved just as much as the US because of everything that I’ve been through with my family, what we experienced together.”