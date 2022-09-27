Alex Parker Has Career Day Leading Men’s Golf on Day 1 of West Liberty Invitational

Steubenville, OH. – The final tune-up for the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championships began for the Wheeling Men’s Golf team on Monday when they competed at the West Liberty Invitational. After the first 36 holes of the tournament, the Cardinals sit 12th overall with a combined score of 696. They were led by a career-best day from the sophomore Alex Parker who was the Cardinals top golfer in both rounds.

Parker began the day shooting a new career-low in round one, when he finished with an 82, +10 for the course. He started with a par on hole 13 and shot +4 on his first six holes of the day. As he moved to the front nine with a par on hole one and finished with three pars on the front nine. He added a birdie on hole three, his only one of the first round, and finished the front nine at +4. It was the first time he broke the 85 stroke mark in his Collegiate career and looked to continue that success in round two. He once again started on hole 13 and added four more pars on the day. They finished +10 on the back nine and +6 on the front nine to finish with an 88 in round two. His best hole was hole #8, where he added his second birdie of the day, and has a combined 170 between the event’s first two rounds.

Sophomore Blake Ring-Fish was next for the Cardinals, shooting a combined 172 between the 36 holes. His top performance came in round one when he shot an 85, including a birdie on hole 18. He had seven pars throughout the morning, and would have shot lower had it not been for a few rough holes. In round two, Ring-Fish was Wheeling’s leading golfer, shooting an 87 and adding two more birdies on the day to bring his total to a team-high three. He had a strong showing on the front nine in round two, shooting +4 courtesy of four pars and one birdie on the day. With the MEC Championships right around the corner, these performances are big for the two sophomores as they head into the final round.

Austin Panhorst and Nick Zaller came next as they shot identical 177s between the two rounds. Both shot an 89 in round one and followed it with 90s in the second round. For Zaller, the first round was his strongest showing, as he picked up his only birdie of the day on his final hole of the morning session. For Panhorst, round two was the show of consistency as he shot Bogey on each of the 18 holes to finish at +18 for the day. Rounding out day one of the competition was freshman Ethan Short , who shot a 184. He shot a 91 in the first round, and had six pars in the 18 holes. Round two saw him follow up with a 93 and he looks to get under the 90 stroke mark in round three.

Round three of the West Liberty Invitational is set to begin on Tuesday morning with a 9 AM shotgun start. You can follow along with Live Results by clicking HERE.