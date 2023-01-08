Alex Ovechkin’s goal tracker: Chasing Wayne Gretzky, highlights, video

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is on pace to be the greatest scorer in NHL history. What was once identified as a mere possibility for the Talented Russian to break one of the most iconic records in all of sports, is now inching closer to a question of when not if.

Follow along as Ovechkin continues past his “Gr800 chase” to pass Detroit Red Wings Legend Gordie Howe and The Great One himself, Wayne Gretzky.

Early in the 2022-23 season, “The Great 8” scored his 800th career goal against the Chicago Blackhawks. He did it with the typical Ovechkin pizzazz, recording a Hattrick to move from No. 797 to a clean 800 goals. He became just the third player in NHL history to achieve that feat.

Ovechkin is the active leader in NHL goals, the next closest is long-time Rival Sidney Crosby at No. 34 with 536 goals.

How many goals does Alex Ovechkin have in his career?

808

How many goals does Alex Ovechkin have this season?

28

How many goals is Alex Ovechkin behind Wayne Gretzky?

86

NHL All-time goals list:

1. Wayne Gretzky – 894

2. Alex Ovechkin – 808

3. Gordie Howe – 801

4. Jaromir Jagr – 766

5. Brett Hull – 741

6. Marcel Dionne – 731

7. Phil Esposito – 717

8. Mike Gartner – 708

9. Mark Messier – 694

10. Steve Yzerman – 692

Alex Ovechkin goal tracker:

Well. 808 vs. Buffalo Sabers (Jan. 3, 2022)

Well. 807 vs. Buffalo Sabers (Jan. 3, 2022)

Well. 806 vs. Montreal Canadiens (Dec. 31, 2022)

IT’S ANOTHER HAT TRICK FOR ALEX OVECH’S ðŸ˜± His third goal looks awfullyyyyy similar to another goal he scored vs. Montreal way back when ðŸ’€ pic.twitter.com/YSDqVeGl5X — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) December 31, 2022

Well. 805 vs. Montreal Canadiens (Dec. 31, 2022)

Well. 804 vs. Montreal Canadiens (Dec. 31, 2022)

Well. 803 vs. Ottawa Senators (Dec. 29, 2022)

Well. 802 vs. Winnipeg Jets (Dec. 23, 2022)

After this goal, only one other human being in history has scored more NHL goals than Alex Ovechkin. Take a minute. Remember this. ðŸ™Œ pic.twitter.com/8U5nzxNeaV — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) December 24, 2022

Well. 801 vs. Winnipeg Jets (Dec. 23, 2022)

Well. 800 at Chicago Blackhawks (Dec. 13, 2022)

Well. 799 at Chicago Blackhawks (Dec. 13, 2022)

Well. 798 at Chicago Blackhawks (Dec. 13, 2022)

Well. 797 at Winnipeg Jets (Dec. 11, 2022)

Well. 796 vs. Seattle Kraken (Dec. 9, 2022)

Well. 795 at Philadelphia Flyers (Dec. 7, 2022)

Well. 794 at Philadelphia Flyers (Dec. 7, 2022)