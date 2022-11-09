Alex Ovechkin’s 800th goal watch

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is currently Chasing down career NHL goal No. 800. After starting the 2022-23 season at 780, he has scored eight goals thus far.

Ovi is third on the all-time NHL goals list, behind Wayne Gretzky (894) and Gordie Howe (801). The next highest active player on the list is Sidney Crosby, at No. 37 with 523 goals. With his 787th goal, Ovechkin set the record for most goals scored with the same franchise.

Follow along here as Ovi scores his way up the record books, including a schedule of upcoming games and highlight videos of goals No. 787 and beyond.

Subscribe to ESPN+ | Stream the NHL on ESPN

Upcoming schedule | Goal videos

The NHL’s top 10 in career goals

1. Wayne Gretzky (894)

2. Gordie Howe (801)

3. Alex Ovechkin (788)

4. Jaromir Jagr (766)

5. Brett Hull (741)

6. Marcel Dionne (731)

7. Phil Esposito (717)

8. Mike Gartner (708)

9. Mark Messier (694)

10. Steve Yzerman (692)

Highlights

Goal No. 788

Ovechkin scored at 14:36 ​​of the second period in a 5-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Nov. 7, a power-play goal Assisted by Erik Gustafsson and Evgeny Kuznetsov:

Goal No. 787

With his goal at 8:55 of the second period — a power-play tally Assisted by Trevor van Riemsdyk and Anthony Mantha — Ovechkin broke Gordie Howe’s record for most goals scored by a player with a single franchise:

Upcoming schedule

Note: All games not on ESPN, TNT or NHL Network are available via NHL Power Play, which is included in an ESPN+ subscription (local blackout restrictions apply).

Nov. 9: vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins

7:30 a.m. ET | TNT

Nov. 11: vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

7 ET | NHL Network

Nov. 13: at Tampa Bay Lightning

7 ET | ESPN

Nov. 15: at Florida Panthers

7 ET | NHL Power Play is on ESPN+

Nov. 17: at St. Louis Blues

8 ET | NHL Power Play is on ESPN+

2 Related

Nov. 19: vs. Colorado Avalanche

7 ET | NHL Power Play is on ESPN+

Nov. 23: vs. Philadelphia Flyers

7:30 a.m. ET | TNT

Nov. 25: vs. Calgary Flames

2 ET | NHL Power Play is on ESPN+

Nov. 26: at New Jersey Devils

7 ET | NHL Power Play is on ESPN+

Nov. 29: at Vancouver Canucks

10 ET | NHL Power Play is on ESPN+

December 1: at Seattle Kraken

10 ET | NHL Power Play is on ESPN+

December 3: at Calgary Flames

10 ET | NHL Power Play is on ESPN+

December 5: at Edmonton Oilers

8:30 a.m. ET | NHL Power Play is on ESPN+

December 7: at Philadelphia Flyers

7:30 a.m. ET | NHL Power Play is on ESPN+

December 9: vs. Seattle Kraken

7 ET | NHL Power Play is on ESPN+

December 11: at Winnipeg Jets

7 ET | NHL Power Play is on ESPN+

December 13: at Chicago Blackhawks

8:30 a.m. ET | NHL Power Play is on ESPN+

This season will include 103 exclusive regular-season games across ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu and ABC. More than 1,000 out-of-market games will be available to ESPN+ subscribers via NHL Power Play on ESPN+.

• How to watch

• Subscribe to ESPN+

• Stream the NHL on ESPN

December 15: vs. Dallas Stars

7 ET | NHL Power Play is on ESPN+

December 17: vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

7 ET | NHL Power Play is on ESPN+

December 19: vs. Detroit Red Wings

7 ET | NHL Power Play is on ESPN+

December 22: at Ottawa Senators

7 ET | NHL Power Play is on ESPN+

December 23: vs. the Winnipeg Jets

7 ET | NHL Power Play is on ESPN+

December 27: at New York Rangers

7 ET | NHL Power Play is on ESPN+

December 29: vs. Ottawa Senators

7 ET | NHL Power Play is on ESPN+

December 31: vs. Montreal Canadiens

4 ET | NHL Power Play is on ESPN+

Jan. 3: vs. Buffalo Sabres

7 ET | NHL Power Play is on ESPN+

Jan. 5: at Columbus Blue Jackets

7 ET | ESPN

Jan. 6: vs. the Nashville Predators

7 ET | NHL Power Play is on ESPN+

Jan. 8: vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

5 ET | NHL Power Play is on ESPN+

Jan. 11: at Philadelphia Flyers

7:30 a.m. ET | NHL Power Play is on ESPN+

Jan. 14: vs. Philadelphia Flyers

7 ET | NHL Power Play is on ESPN+

Jan. 16: at New York Islanders

7:30 a.m. ET | NHL Power Play is on ESPN+

Jan. 17: vs. Minnesota Wild

7 ET | NHL Power Play is on ESPN+

Jan. 19: at Arizona Coyotes

9 ET | NHL Power Play is on ESPN+

Jan. 21: at Vegas Golden Knights

10 ET | NHL Power Play is on ESPN+

Jan. 24: at Colorado Avalanche

9 ET | ESPN+, Hulu

Jan. 26: vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins

7 ET | NHL Power Play is on ESPN+

Jan. 29: at Toronto Maple Leafs

5 ET | NHL Power Play is on ESPN+

Jan. 31: at Columbus Blue Jackets

7 ET | NHL Power Play is on ESPN+