Alex Ovechkin Ties Former Capitals Forward Mike Gartner For Fourth-Most Home Goals in NHL History

Washington Capitals Captain Alexander Ovechkin scored his 32nd goal of the 2022-23 regular season, and in doing so, continued not only his Chase of Wayne Gretzky’s all-time Goals Scored record, but also climbed up another Goals list in the process.

Ovechkin notched the goal in the first period of the Caps’ game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Capital One Arena, Assisted by Evgeny Kuznetsov and Dmitry Orlov.

The goal marked the 812th of Ovechkin’s career and the 401st goal he has scored at home, tying him with former Capitals forward Mike Gartner for the fourth-most goals scored at home in NHL history. He also added to his NHL record of game-opening goals.

Ovechkin also recorded the 10th power play goal he has scored this season, extending to his NHL record of career seasons with 10 or more PPGs.

Ovechkin also tied Steve Yzerman in first period goals.

