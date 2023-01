Alex Ovechkin tied the record for 30-goal seasons but Flyers beat Capitals

WASHINGTON — Scott Laughton had a goal and an assist and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Washington Capitals 3-1 on Saturday night as Capitals star Alex Ovechkin tied the NHL record for 30-goal seasons.

Ovechkin has scored at least 30 goals for 17 seasons, tying him with Mike Gartner for the most 30-goal seasons in NHL history. They tied the game at 1 with 2:04 left in the first period.

Philadelphia titled the ice back in its favor with two goals in 49 seconds in the second period. James van Riemsdyk and Wade Allison both capitalized on miscues from Darcy Kuemper and poor coverage by Washington.

CONNOR BEDARD WATCH:Which NHL team has the best shot at drafting generational talent?

STAY UP TO DATE:Sign up for our Sports newsletter now!

Follow every game: Latest NHL Scores and Schedules

The Flyers have won three consecutive games, including both games of their home-and-home series with the Capitals, and eight of their last 11 overall.

Carter Hart finished with 39 saves for his third win in four starts and made a couple of 10-bell saves to shut down Washington’s three power play opportunities. The Capitals have gone four consecutive games without a power-play goal and are 0-for-9 over that span.

Kuemper stopped 22 for the Capitals, who continued to experiment with different line combinations as Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson continued to get comfortable.