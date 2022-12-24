Alex Ovechkin tied Gordie Howe for second on the NHL’s all-time goals list

History has been made on the fifth try!

Alex Ovechkin just tied Gordie Howe for second on the NHL’s all-time goals list after a beautiful Rush goal against the Winnipeg Jets.

Ovechkin scored the milestone tally on goaltender David Rittich. It’s the 166th different goaltender Ovechkin has scored on during his illustrious career. Ovi previously scored his 600th career goal against the Jets on Connor Hellebuyck.

Ovechkin scored the goal at even strength, beating Rittich five-hole. The goal was assisted by Dylan Strome and Conor Sheary. The tally came 18:22 into the first period. Conor Sheary, Erik Gustafsson, and John Carlson were the other Capitals players on the ice. The five players jumped up and down in the goal hug along the side boards.

Ovechkin was mic’d up for the moment.

The Capital One Arena crowd roared when Ovi hit the back of the net. Ovi got several standing ovations and “Ovi” chants afterwards. The Captain stood up at the bench and waved to Caps faithful.

Slapshot was in a position to immediately update the goal counter installed inside the arena.

“It’s great,” Ovechkin said at intermission to NBC Sports Washington’s Al Koken. “It means (big) company. It’s pretty special. It’s pretty nice. My family, my mom and dad watch game in Moscow. To be able to score the goal in front of our fans, it’s special.

“We all create history right now. I’m happy.”

Ovechkin now trails only record-holder Wayne Gretzky by 93 goals. Gretzky previously scored his 801st goal on March 20, 1994 while a member of the Los Angeles Kings.

With Rittich added to his victims list, Ovechkin has scored on more different goaltenders than everyone except for Jaromir Jagr and Patrick Marleau — two players known for their longevity in the league.

Ovechkin nearly scored 802 on a Breakaway in the second period.

Ovechkin had gone goal-less in his previous four games before finally tying Howe on Friday. That included a game against Detroit where two of Gordie Howe’s sons, Mark and Marty, were in attendance to root Ovi on. Ovechkin scored his milestone 800th career goal with a hat trick against the Chicago Blackhawks early last week.

What a moment.

