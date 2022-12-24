Alex Ovechkin tied Gordie Howe for second on the NHL’s all-time goals list

History has been made on the fifth try!

Alex Ovechkin just tied Gordie Howe for second on the NHL’s all-time goals list after a beautiful Rush goal against the Winnipeg Jets.

Ovechkin scored the milestone tally on goaltender David Rittich. It’s the 166th different goaltender Ovechkin has scored on during his illustrious career. Ovi previously scored his 600th career goal against the Jets on Connor Hellebuyck.

Ovechkin scored the goal at even strength, beating Rittich five-hole. The goal was assisted by Dylan Strome and Conor Sheary. The tally came 18:22 into the first period. Conor Sheary, Erik Gustafsson, and John Carlson were the other Capitals players on the ice. The five players jumped up and down in the goal hug along the side boards.

FLIP THAT GOAL COUNTER BABES! pic.twitter.com/c3b9v4vCVX — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 24, 2022

Ovechkin was mic’d up for the moment.

The Capital One Arena crowd roared when Ovi hit the back of the net. Ovi got several standing ovations and “Ovi” chants afterwards. The Captain stood up at the bench and waved to Caps faithful.