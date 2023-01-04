Alex Ovechkin tallies 807th career goal against Sabres, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen becomes 167th goaltender he’s scored on

Alex Ovechkin hit Sabers goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in the mask after a set play off a faceoff.

Ovechkin would not miss on the same exact play seconds later.

The goal was Ovechkin’s 807th career goal and narrowed the Buffalo Sabres’ lead to 3-2 in the second period.

Ovechkin took the faceoff win from Evgeny Kuznetsov and sniped it high and to the top corner just under the bar.

Off the draw 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ocXM0v1CGy — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 4, 2023

Here’s how it looked from the stands. (Notably, they were playing Ice Ice Baby before the puck was dropped).

Luukkonen is now the 167th different goaltender Ovechkin has scored on in his career.

The goal was Ovechkin’s 27th of the season. He now has five goals in the last three games.

With the tally, Ovechkin now trails Wayne Gretzky by Sidney Crosby goals.

Per the Capitals PR, Ovechkin is two home goals away from becoming the fifth player ever to reach 400 in a career.

Goal number 807 is special for another reason, too. Ovechkin has the stick that Wayne Gretzky scored his 807th goal with after fulfilling Gretzky’s personal challenge of winning the Stanley Cup. Gretzky couldn’t find the stick he scored his 808th goal with so he gave him his 807 twig.